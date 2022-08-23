Embarrassing defeat...Got a promotion push to focus on...Would have liked to progress' - Portsmouth fans react to Carabao Cup exit to Newport
The Fratton faithful have given their verdict on Pompey’s 3-2 defeat to Newport in the Carabao Cup.
The Blues fell to their first defeat of the season after an entertaining second round tie against the Exiles.
Despite Ronan Curtis netting a first-half double, the League Two outfit proved too hot to handle.
Danny Cowley made eight changes to the side that beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 on Saturday, with Clark Robertson the most notable name in the starting XI following his foot injury.
Although Pompey went into the break ahead, second half goals from Aaron Wildig and James Waite succumbed the Blues to a second round exit.
The Fratton faithful have given their verdict on the defeat on social media.
Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.
@sonnybyng: Oh well Saturday is what matters.
@OliOConnor3: Only the cup, onto the league Blues!
@Pollarddd: One less competition to worry about on our way to promotion!
@JHancock46: Good news really, can focus on the important things like the Papa Johns Trophy.
@pompeanut1898: Before the game I really wanted the win. Now though, it’s…. We can concentrate on the league now.
@pfcdave1898: Never mind boys, onto Saturday now, got a promotion push to focus on!
@AFriskyPigeon: Good game, not too bothered about a result with a completely different starting XI. Happy to exit a cup after the last few years we've had.
Focus on the league and bring us that PROMOTION!
@jamster65777: Good I’m glad we are out, Saturday as a far more important game. We don't need any distractions from the main focus this season Promotion!
@burningbeach: Embarrassing defeat.
Complacent? Lost momentum.
@JDaviesupnorth: Shame.. would have liked to progress and got in amongst the big boys again