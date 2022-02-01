The midfielder’s move to Adams Park came after the Blues failed in their own attempts to complete a deal for the player was, up until Monday, on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Indeed, hours after Pompey’s efforts collapsed, the Chairboys announced the acquisition of the Boro man after finding a way to progress the contract negotiations.

As a result, the Fratton faithful have made their feelings known on how events unfolded.

@jdlager: Wing deal off due to financial constraints then Wycombe snap him up, O’Brien deal done because a team which were our rivals in this league help out with the wages, it's almost pathetic, smaller clubs with a snippet of our gate receipt income moving in the market

@lukehookings: Lewis Wing joining Wycombe is just worrying… we couldn’t afford him and a deal was too difficult to do?

You really can’t judge Cowley in the same way we could judge Jackett.

The Eisners have not backed Cowley at all this season and the minimal investment is poor.

Lewis Wing completed a permanent transfer to Wycombe yesterday amid Pompey interest.. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

@pompeylinks: Seeing Wycombe sign a player we couldn't afford earlier (Wing) is worrying.

@JBDS__: No Lindsay or Wing, Ben Thompson to Gillingham and a full on #Pompey meltdown

@rhysfinnie: Pompey don’t wanna pay the money but the likes of Wycombe will – embarrassing.

@Real_Dan_Horton: Good morning. Look at this. Was too challenging financially for us to sign him. No problem for mighty Wycombe though.

@Super_Pompey: Outdone by Wycombe on finances, PATHETIC!

Aaron Gimble: So wing went to Wycombe, Thompson to Gillingham... sadly shows how we have gone backwards as a club.

@olliejoell1606: Pompey under fan ownership were a big club who were going through a tough financial time, now we’re under a very rich owner getting beaten to players by teams like gillingham and Wycombe, genuinely insulting

@PompeyPedro: An awful look for Portsmouth FC that not only are we being outclassed (consistently) on the pitch by the likes of the Wanderers from Wycombe but we’re also being out manoeuvred in the market.