Christian Saydee celebrates levelling for Pompey in the 55th minute in the final day draw against Hull. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Emotional farewell, Feel for the poor lad, Absolutely rattled them': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Hull

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 3rd May 2025, 14:35 BST
Pompey ended their season with a draw as Hull survived relegation.

The Tigers took the lead in the first half through Matt Crooks, yet the outstanding Christian Saydee levelled within 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

That was how it remained as the wasn’t too much drama on the final day of the Championship season, with Luton becoming the third side to be relegated.

As for Pompey, with five games unbeaten to the campaign’s end, they finished 16th upon their return to this level – and here are our Blues player ratings...

Handed his Fratton Park debut for the Blues as Mousinho continues to assess whether to offer the keeper a new contract. One terrific first-half flying save to deny Coyle - and another at the death - but a couple of shaky moments.

1. Ben Killip - 6

Handed his Fratton Park debut for the Blues as Mousinho continues to assess whether to offer the keeper a new contract. One terrific first-half flying save to deny Coyle - and another at the death - but a couple of shaky moments. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Another energetic and no-nonsense display from the utility man, including winning headers he has no right to win. What a season he’s had.

2. Terry Devlin - 7

Another energetic and no-nonsense display from the utility man, including winning headers he has no right to win. What a season he's had. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
(Replaced by Regan Poole on 62 mins) Produced one brilliant block in the first half to deny Gelhardt. Another game into his comeback and another reminder of the defender's quality. Looks like he has never been away.

3. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

(Replaced by Regan Poole on 62 mins) Produced one brilliant block in the first half to deny Gelhardt. Another game into his comeback and another reminder of the defender's quality. Looks like he has never been away. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Produced one great charge upfield with the ball at his feet in the first half, which the fans particularly enjoyed. Another dominant defensive display and it has been a pleasure to watch his time at Pompey.

4. Rob Atkinson - 7

Produced one great charge upfield with the ball at his feet in the first half, which the fans particularly enjoyed. Another dominant defensive display and it has been a pleasure to watch his time at Pompey. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
