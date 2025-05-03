The Tigers took the lead in the first half through Matt Crooks, yet the outstanding Christian Saydee levelled within 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

That was how it remained as the wasn’t too much drama on the final day of the Championship season, with Luton becoming the third side to be relegated.

As for Pompey, with five games unbeaten to the campaign’s end, they finished 16th upon their return to this level – and here are our Blues player ratings...

Ben Killip - 6 Handed his Fratton Park debut for the Blues as Mousinho continues to assess whether to offer the keeper a new contract. One terrific first-half flying save to deny Coyle - and another at the death - but a couple of shaky moments.

Terry Devlin - 7 Another energetic and no-nonsense display from the utility man, including winning headers he has no right to win. What a season he's had.

Conor Shaughnessy - 7 (Replaced by Regan Poole on 62 mins) Produced one brilliant block in the first half to deny Gelhardt. Another game into his comeback and another reminder of the defender's quality. Looks like he has never been away.