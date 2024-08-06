Pompey have brought Matt Ritchie back to Fratton Park - more than 13 years after he left.

The left-sided midfielder has tonight signed a two-year deal following his end of season release from Newcastle.

It represents the Blues’ ninth signing of the summer - and signals an emotional homecoming for Ritchie.

Matt Ritchie is back at Fratton Park. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

The Pompey fan and Gosport lad climbed through the Fratton Park ranks to make 10 first-team appearances before being controversially sold to Swindon in January 2011.

He went on to achieve success at Bournemouth, became a Scotland international, while spending eight years with Newcastle.

Now aged 34, Ritchie is back home, reuniting with former youth-team colleague Marlon Pack.