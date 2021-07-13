The former Commonwealth Games boxer has established himself as a highly popular and instantly-recognisable figure at Fratton Park.

However, he had decided to cut down on kit duties to spend more time with beloved wife, Sarah.

She successfully beat bowel cancer last year – and McCormack wishes to devote more attention to his wife of 25 years.

As a result, he will no longer attend Pompey matches, instead taking on the role as the club’s assistant kitman.

That will entail working purely from Monday to Fridays, thereby maintaining his long-standing Blues links.

Last week the Blues advertised for his replacement on their website, with a closing date of July 21.

Although McCormack will still be around Fratton Park for his 23rd season, it is truly the end of an era.

The familiar figure of Kev McCormack is stepping down as Pompey's kitman - but remaining at Fratton Park. Picture: Malcolm Wells

The ex-Royal Marine has been a mainstay at Pompey since replacing Gordon Neave in the summer of 1999.

He was appointed by Alan Ball and, through a succession of chairmen, managers, owners and administrations, McCormack has remained a loyal servant with the Blues.

The likes of Harry Redknapp, Peter Crouch, Paul Merson and David James still keep in touch, with the 54-year-old having been present during their memorable times at Fratton Park.

Kev McCormack has served as Pompey's kitman since the summer of 1999. Picture: Joe Pepler

He is presently with Danny Cowley and his squad at St George’s Park for their pre-season training camp.

Yet for the start of the campaign, he will be handing over responsibilities and reducing his commitments.

The annual salary is listed at £27,000, with interviews to start in the week commencing July 26.

