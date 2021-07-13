End of an era - Kev McCormack steps down as Portsmouth kitman. But it's not farewell to Fratton Park
After 22 years, Kev McCormack is stepping back from his Pompey kitman role.
The former Commonwealth Games boxer has established himself as a highly popular and instantly-recognisable figure at Fratton Park.
However, he had decided to cut down on kit duties to spend more time with beloved wife, Sarah.
She successfully beat bowel cancer last year – and McCormack wishes to devote more attention to his wife of 25 years.
As a result, he will no longer attend Pompey matches, instead taking on the role as the club’s assistant kitman.
That will entail working purely from Monday to Fridays, thereby maintaining his long-standing Blues links.
Last week the Blues advertised for his replacement on their website, with a closing date of July 21.
Although McCormack will still be around Fratton Park for his 23rd season, it is truly the end of an era.
The ex-Royal Marine has been a mainstay at Pompey since replacing Gordon Neave in the summer of 1999.
He was appointed by Alan Ball and, through a succession of chairmen, managers, owners and administrations, McCormack has remained a loyal servant with the Blues.
The likes of Harry Redknapp, Peter Crouch, Paul Merson and David James still keep in touch, with the 54-year-old having been present during their memorable times at Fratton Park.
Waterlooville-based McCormack was also the smoking companion of Robert Prosinecki, while Avram Grant handed him his FA Cup 2010 runners-up medal in recognition of his hard work in the dressing room.
He is presently with Danny Cowley and his squad at St George’s Park for their pre-season training camp.
Yet for the start of the campaign, he will be handing over responsibilities and reducing his commitments.
Pompey’s advert details ‘an exciting opportunity to recruit a full-time kit manager, holding the responsibility for the club's first team and Academy’.
The annual salary is listed at £27,000, with interviews to start in the week commencing July 26.
