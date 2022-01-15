England under-20 midfielder Miguel Azeez's Portsmouth departure confirmed as Arsenal act

Pompey have confirmed the departure of Miguel Azeez.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 15th January 2022, 1:38 pm
Miguel Azeez has left Pompey mid-way through his season-long loan from Arsenal. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

As revealed by The News late Thursday afternoon, Arsenal wanted to recall the England under-20 international over concerns surrounding his lack of first-team opportunities.

The Gunners were disappointed with just 10 appearances for the highly-rated youngster, while Azeez himself had become frustrated.

It culminated in the Premier League club requesting his time at Fratton Park be cut short, activating a recall clause to end a scheduled season-long stay.

Despite his Arsenal return, Azeez wasn’t named in their under-23 fixture against West Ham on Friday evening.

His Pompey exit leaves two loans slots for Danny Cowley – of which one has already been filled by Hayden Carter.

The Blackburn Rovers man’s anticipated arrival was announced officially by the Blues at noon today.

