England under-20 midfielder Miguel Azeez's Portsmouth departure confirmed as Arsenal act
Pompey have confirmed the departure of Miguel Azeez.
As revealed by The News late Thursday afternoon, Arsenal wanted to recall the England under-20 international over concerns surrounding his lack of first-team opportunities.
The Gunners were disappointed with just 10 appearances for the highly-rated youngster, while Azeez himself had become frustrated.
It culminated in the Premier League club requesting his time at Fratton Park be cut short, activating a recall clause to end a scheduled season-long stay.
Despite his Arsenal return, Azeez wasn’t named in their under-23 fixture against West Ham on Friday evening.
His Pompey exit leaves two loans slots for Danny Cowley – of which one has already been filled by Hayden Carter.
The Blackburn Rovers man’s anticipated arrival was announced officially by the Blues at noon today.
