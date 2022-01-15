Miguel Azeez has left Pompey mid-way through his season-long loan from Arsenal. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Gunners were disappointed with just 10 appearances for the highly-rated youngster, while Azeez himself had become frustrated.

It culminated in the Premier League club requesting his time at Fratton Park be cut short, activating a recall clause to end a scheduled season-long stay.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite his Arsenal return, Azeez wasn’t named in their under-23 fixture against West Ham on Friday evening.

His Pompey exit leaves two loans slots for Danny Cowley – of which one has already been filled by Hayden Carter.

The Blackburn Rovers man’s anticipated arrival was announced officially by the Blues at noon today.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron