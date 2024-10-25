Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eric Eisner has called for positivity ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s visit to Fratton Park tonight.

The Pompey director encouraged everyone associated with the club to remain upbeat as Tuesday night’s poor defeat at Cardiff remains fresh in the mind.

The manner of the loss - in the same month that saw the Blues thumped 6-1 at Stoke - has caused huge concern. Social media has been inundated with fans expressing worry about performances and results. Meanwhile, Pompey boss John Mousinho held a 40-minute post-match inquest in the dressing room immediately after the defeat in Wales as he sought answers.

With the Blues now firmly rooted to the bottom of the table and starring at a relegation battle as we approach the first quarter point of the campaign, every game has a significant part to play in their Championship destiny.

The pressure will also be on tonight, with the game to be broadcast live on Sky Sports and Mousinho’s men yet to win at home this season.

However, one man who will be looking on with hope rather than trepidation will be American-bases Eisner. And in a message to the whole Pompey family, he encouraged everyone to keep the faith.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the Blues co-owner said: ‘Match day! Fratton under the lights! Let’s stay positive and get the 3 points today….’

A maiden Fratton Park victory of the campaign could see Pompey move to within a point of the 18th-placed Owls, who head into the game on the back of a defeat to Burnley and goalless draw against Swansea.