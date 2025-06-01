European giants and footballing greats: 18 memorable Portsmouth pre-season opponents since 2000

And here’s a look back at 18 of the most memorable opponents Pompey have faced in summer fixtures...
1. Panathinaikos (H) - August 2004
The final friendly of Pompey’s 2004 pre-season ended with a goalless draw against Panathinaikos at Fratton Park in front of 6,523. Perhaps the only thing noteworthy was that two members of the Greek club’s side would later join Pompey. They were captain Angelos Basinias and substitute keeper Kostas Chalkias. Photo: Jonathan Brady
2. Spurs (H) - July 25, 2001
Spurs boss Glenn Hoddle brought a strong Spurs squad down to Fratton Park, brimming with international and Premier League experience and attracting a bumper gate of 15,144. Graham Rix’s new £1.2m signing Peter Crouch netted twice for Pompey, yet the North London club ran out 5-2 winners through goals from Teddy Sheringham, Steffen Iverson, Serhiy Rebrov (2) and Stephen Clemence. The Blues included triallist Arthur Gnohere, but they were unsurprisingly outclassed by the visitors, who utilised 19 players, including Darren Anderton, Christian Ziege, Les Ferdinand, Ledley King, Tom Sherwood and Gustavo Poyet. (Game not pictured) Photo: Shaun Botterill
3. Inter Milan (H) - July 2005
A huge crowd of 19,240 were at Fratton Park to welcome Italian giants Inter Milan for the penultimate friendly of the summer of 2005. Alain Perin’s men were beaten by second-half goals from David Pizzaro, Dejan Stankovic in a team which also contained Javier Zanetti, Adriano, Julio Cesar, Obafemi Martins and Esteban Cambiasso. Photo: Tony Marshall
4. Feyenoord (H) - August 2003
The final match of their preparations for a first season in the Premier League saw the visit of the Dutch side to Fratton Park, with 6,020 present. It represented a first outing for Teddy Sheringham, following his free transfer arrival from Spurs, but Patrick Berger and Yakubu would be Pompey’s scorers in a 2-0 success. Photo: Steve Reid
