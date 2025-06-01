Pompey won the Barclay's Asia Trophy final against Liverpool on penalties in July 20017 in Hong Kong.Pompey won the Barclay's Asia Trophy final against Liverpool on penalties in July 20017 in Hong Kong.
European giants and footballing greats: 18 memorable Portsmouth pre-season opponents since 2000

Neil Allen
Published 1st Jun 2025, 17:29 BST
Since 2000, Pompey have played some of the biggest teams in Europe as part of their pre-season schedule.

From AC Milan, Benfica, Monaco and Manchester United to Celtic, Rangers, Porto and Gibraltar, all have formed friendly opposition over the last 25 years.

And here’s a look back at 18 of the most memorable opponents Pompey have faced in summer fixtures...

1. Panathinaikos (H) - August 2004

The final friendly of Pompey’s 2004 pre-season ended with a goalless draw against Panathinaikos at Fratton Park in front of 6,523. Perhaps the only thing noteworthy was that two members of the Greek club’s side would later join Pompey. They were captain Angelos Basinias and substitute keeper Kostas Chalkias. Photo: Jonathan Brady

2. Spurs (H) - July 25, 2001

3. Inter Milan (H) - July 2005

4. Feyenoord (H) - August 2003

