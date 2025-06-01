European giants and footballing greats: 18 memorable Portsmouth pre-season opponents since 2000

2 . Spurs (H) - July 25, 2001

Spurs boss Glenn Hoddle brought a strong Spurs squad down to Fratton Park, brimming with international and Premier League experience and attracting a bumper gate of 15,144. Graham Rix’s new £1.2m signing Peter Crouch netted twice for Pompey, yet the North London club ran out 5-2 winners through goals from Teddy Sheringham, Steffen Iverson, Serhiy Rebrov (2) and Stephen Clemence. The Blues included triallist Arthur Gnohere, but they were unsurprisingly outclassed by the visitors, who utilised 19 players, including Darren Anderton, Christian Ziege, Les Ferdinand, Ledley King, Tom Sherwood and Gustavo Poyet. (Game not pictured) Photo: Shaun Botterill