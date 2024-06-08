The retained lists were coming in thick and fast throughout May, as Championship sides put their squad framework in place ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Now with Leeds United and Cardiff City yesterday confirming their situations, every second tier club’s scenarios over players is clear.

When it comes to players being released there’s some interesting names now up for grabs, so we’ve compiled every Championship player who is a free agent this summer. That’s been grouped into those released and those currently in talks over new agreements.

Which of these potential gems would you like to see at Fratton Park next season?

Every Championship free agent thus summer From left to right: Jack Cork, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bradley Dack and Stuart Dallas are among the Championship free agents this summer.

Blackburn Rovers In talks: Kyle McFadzean, John Fleck. Released: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Ben Fyles, Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock, Ethan Walker, Charlie Weston, Ben Thirkill.