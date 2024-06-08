Every Championship free agent available to Portsmouth, Leeds United, Sunderland, West Brom & Co this summer

By Jordan Cross
Published 8th Jun 2024, 17:30 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 18:01 BST

The retained lists were coming in thick and fast throughout May, as Championship sides put their squad framework in place ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Now with Leeds United and Cardiff City yesterday confirming their situations, every second tier club’s scenarios over players is clear.

When it comes to players being released there’s some interesting names now up for grabs, so we’ve compiled every Championship player who is a free agent this summer. That’s been grouped into those released and those currently in talks over new agreements.

From left to right: Jack Cork, Nathaniel Chalobah, Bradley Dack and Stuart Dallas are among the Championship free agents this summer.

1. Every Championship free agent thus summer

In talks: Kyle McFadzean, John Fleck. Released: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Ben Fyles, Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock, Ethan Walker, Charlie Weston, Ben Thirkill.

2. Blackburn Rovers

In talks: Kyle McFadzean, John Fleck. Released: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Ben Fyles, Jay Haddow, Jared Harlock, Ethan Walker, Charlie Weston, Ben Thirkill.

In talks: Joe Williams, Romani Rowe Released: Matty James, Andy King, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, Zac Bell, McIntosh Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards

3. Bristol City

In talks: Joe Williams, Romani Rowe Released: Matty James, Andy King, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, Zac Bell, McIntosh Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards

Offered new contracts: Charlie Taylor. Released: Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

4. Burnley

Offered new contracts: Charlie Taylor. Released: Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

