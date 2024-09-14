Since his Fratton Park apppointment in January 2022, the Blues have never failed to register a victory in five successive games - something which the current side are experiencing following their return to the Championship.

That step up to the second tier has seen the Fratton Park outfit pick up three draws from their opening four matche, with a defeat against Sunderland coming immediately before the international break. A Carabao Cup loss at the hands of Millwall was also registered in between encouraging stalemates against Leeds and Luton repsectively.

No panic button is being pressed, though, with Pompey set to face West Brom at Fratton Park on Sunday. And with the Blues seeing some important players return to training in recent weeks following a period out of the side, there’s optimism that that maiden victory of the campaign is not far away.

Mousinho’s impressive track in the Pompey dugout also ensures the PO4 outfit have a born-winner in their ranks - so much so that there’s few managers operating at Championship level who have a better record than him at their current clubs.

And to prove that, we’ve delved into those existing records to show Mousinho has one of the highest win percentages among his peers.

Here’s what we discovered after working out each boss’ up-to-date win rate since their appointment.

Pompey boss John Mousinho