Every confirmed Championship signing ahead of 2024/25 season - including Portsmouth, Leeds United and Sunderland

Susanna Sealy
Sports Writer

Published 6th Aug 2024, 18:00 BST

Pompey have now welcomed eight new signings to Fratton Park ahead of Leeds opener

John Mousinho promised a busy summer transfer window and it has certainly not disappointed with eight new signings already part of the 2024/25 Fratton Park squad.

The Blues will soon be taking on Leeds United as they prepare for their first Championship match in 12 years, heading to Elland Road on Saturday for the league’s opening day.

The likes of Elias Sorenson, Josh Murphy and Jordan Williams are all sure to be part of the squad heading up to Yorkshire and while we await to see how the new boys will fare in the upcoming campaign, here are all the confirmed signings for each Championship club ahead of the 2024/25 opening day’s play...

Josh Murphy is one of eight new Pompey stars ahead of 2024/25 season

1. New Championship signings

Josh Murphy is one of eight new Pompey stars ahead of 2024/25 season | National World

Makhtar Gueye (RWD Molenbeek); Yuki Ohashi (Sanfrecce Hiroshima); Aodhan Doherty (Linfield); Andreas Weimann (Bristol City); Danny Batth (Norwich); Jack Barrett (Everton U21)

2. Blackburn Rovers

Makhtar Gueye (RWD Molenbeek); Yuki Ohashi (Sanfrecce Hiroshima); Aodhan Doherty (Linfield); Andreas Weimann (Bristol City); Danny Batth (Norwich); Jack Barrett (Everton U21) Photo: Ed Sykes

Fally Mayulu (Rapid Vienna); Sinclair Armstrong (QPR); Yu Kirakawa (Machida Zelvia)

3. Bristol City

Fally Mayulu (Rapid Vienna); Sinclair Armstrong (QPR); Yu Kirakawa (Machida Zelvia) Photo: Dan Istitene

Mike Tresor (KRKGenk); Maxime Esteve (Montpellier); Andreas Hountondji (SM Caen); Lucas Pires (Santos); Shurandy Sambo (PSV Eindhoven); Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich)

4. Burnley

Mike Tresor (KRKGenk); Maxime Esteve (Montpellier); Andreas Hountondji (SM Caen); Lucas Pires (Santos); Shurandy Sambo (PSV Eindhoven); Vaclav Hladky (Ipswich) | Getty Images

