John Mousinho promised a busy summer transfer window and it has certainly not disappointed with eight new signings already part of the 2024/25 Fratton Park squad.

The Blues will soon be taking on Leeds United as they prepare for their first Championship match in 12 years, heading to Elland Road on Saturday for the league’s opening day.

The likes of Elias Sorenson, Josh Murphy and Jordan Williams are all sure to be part of the squad heading up to Yorkshire and while we await to see how the new boys will fare in the upcoming campaign, here are all the confirmed signings for each Championship club ahead of the 2024/25 opening day’s play...