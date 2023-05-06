News you can trust since 1877
Every managerial job ex-Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley has been linked with since Portsmouth sacking: in pictures

It’s been more than four months since Danny Cowley was sacked by Pompey.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 6th May 2023, 14:00 BST

While the ex-Blues boss remains without a job, he has been heavily linked with vacant managerial roles up and down the country.

Despite being bookies’ favourite at a number of clubs, those rumours are yet to come to fruition with the 44-year-old regularly appearing on Sky Sports or on the radio.

Cowley has recently been tipped with the Reading job after Paul Ince was sacked prior to their relegation to League One.

We’ve taken a look at the outfits the ex-Pompey head coach has been linked with since his Fratton Park departure in January.

Managerial jobs Danny Cowley has been linked with since Pompey sacking.

When Paul Ince was sacked by Reading in mid-April, Cowley was one of the early front runners. Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt is currently in interim charge with the Royals, who were relegated to League One in midweek. Following their drop, the ex-Blues boss has now become the bookies’ favourite once again.

2. Reading

When Paul Ince was sacked by Reading in mid-April, Cowley was one of the early front runners. Former Pompey striker Noel Hunt is currently in interim charge with the Royals, who were relegated to League One in midweek. Following their drop, the ex-Blues boss has now become the bookies' favourite once again.

The vacant Chairboys job was the first position in League One which Cowley was linked with after his Pompey sacking. After Gareth Ainsworth joined QPR, he was tipped with the role before ex-Wycombe midfielder Matt Bloomfield made the move from Colchester. The Chairboys face the Blues on Sunday.

3. Wycombe

The vacant Chairboys job was the first position in League One which Cowley was linked with after his Pompey sacking. After Gareth Ainsworth joined QPR, he was tipped with the role before ex-Wycombe midfielder Matt Bloomfield made the move from Colchester. The Chairboys face the Blues on Sunday.

And after Bloomfield’s switch to Wycombe, Cowley was also in the frame to make the drop to the League Two strugglers. After signalling his intent to return to work, his Essex roots saw him heavily linked with the role by Football Insider in February. The U’s appointed former Charlton head coach Ben Garner, who has since guided his new side to safety in League Two.

4. Colchester

And after Bloomfield's switch to Wycombe, Cowley was also in the frame to make the drop to the League Two strugglers. After signalling his intent to return to work, his Essex roots saw him heavily linked with the role by Football Insider in February. The U's appointed former Charlton head coach Ben Garner, who has since guided his new side to safety in League Two.

