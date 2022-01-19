'Every player has a price' - Portsmouth boss on ex-Charlton and West Ham youngster's future amid Wrexham interest
Danny Cowley has admitted he’s facing a difficult decision over Jay Mingi’s Pompey future.
After signing a year-long contract at Fratton Park in September, the midfielder was immediately loaned out to National League Maidenhead to gain experience in senior football.
But with his temporary deal coming to a close in the coming days, the Blues head coach is weighing up possible destinations for him this month.
It was revealed last week Hollywood-owned Wrexham were keen on splashing the cash for the former Charlton and West Ham man, permanently.
And the Fratton chief explained the Welsh club aren’t the only admirers of the 21-year-old, due to his impressive performances for the Magpies this term.
Mingi has played nine matches for Alan Devonshire’s side, scoring once – before unfortunate hamstring and shoulder injuries forced him onto the sidelines.
Cowley told The News: ‘There has been a lot of interest in Jay, and rightly so, because he’s had a very, very good first part of his loan at Maidenhead.
‘He’s still at Maidenhead until the middle of this month, and then we have a decision to make from there.
‘But there’s a whole host of clubs who would like to take Jay, and we’re just trying to make the right decision about the next stage of his development.’
It’s been no secret Cowley has had to raise funds to acquire new recruits this winter.
The departures of John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, and Paul Downing has already loosened the purse strings, allowing Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker to arrive on loan in.
That may encourage the club to hold onto Mingi, despite the potential financial reward from Wrexham’s A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who have starred in Deadpool and Lost.
But the Blues head coach admitted he’s keeping an open mind on all the possibilities for the versatile player.
Cowley continued: ‘We think we’re on a pathway with Jay to develop him.
‘But if the right money came in, and we have to accept this is probably for every League One player across all 24 clubs, every player has a price. That’s just the reality.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.