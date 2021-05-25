With Danny Cowley plotting a major summer overhaul, there’s set to be a host of new arrivals at Fratton Park.
The rumour mill has unsurprisingly been churning, with goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards all being touted as targets.
Not all of the players the Blues have been credited with interest will sign, some of the rumours are likely to be wide of the mark.
But who are the players who are supposedly on Pompey’s radar? And what are the chances any each of them donning the star and crescent for the 2021-22 season?
We’ve taken a look at all those who’re reportedly on the Blues’ shopping list below...
1. Jacob Bedeau
The cente-back has left Scunthorpe at the end of his contract. The 21-year-old is a former Aston Villa under-23s captain who reportedly earned himself a move to the midlands club from Bury for £900,000 in 2017. He's a left-footed centre-half, which is a big bonus, although he does lack League One experience.
2. Dan Butler
Danny Cowley was hoping to prise the left-back back to the club he came through the academy. However, Butler's signed a new deal at Peterborough, putting an end to Pompey's interest.
3. Josh Griffiths
With Pompey in the market for two goalkeepers, the West Brom youngster has emerged as a target. The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Cheltenham this season, featuring 50 times in all competitions as they claimed the League Two crown. May need to be guaranteed regular football if he was to move to Fratton Park.
4. George Johnston
The centre-back was linked with Pompey and Ipswich in April. The 22-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Wigan from Feyenoord. He featured 21 times at the Latics retained their League One status in remarkable fashion. Johnston is out of contract at the Dutch outfit and a move further up the third tier in England could make sense. Another left-footed central defender.
