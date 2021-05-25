4. George Johnston

The centre-back was linked with Pompey and Ipswich in April. The 22-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Wigan from Feyenoord. He featured 21 times at the Latics retained their League One status in remarkable fashion. Johnston is out of contract at the Dutch outfit and a move further up the third tier in England could make sense. Another left-footed central defender.

Photo: Pete Norton