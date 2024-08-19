Every player linked with Portsmouth in summer transfer window - including Crystal Palace and Wolves talents

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:36 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 13:48 BST

When it comes to rumoured Pompey targets the names have come thick and fast.

Even way before the window opened for activity in June, players were being linked with a move to Fratton Park.

Some of the players mentioned had credence with others, well, less so...

With less than a fortnight remaining of business, we’ve assembled every name linked with a move to Pompey - and looked at how valid the talk is.

From left to right: Karamoko Dembele, Liam Cooper, Luke Cundle and Aiden O'Neill have all been linked with Pompey this summer.

1. Every player linked with Pompey in summer transfer window

From left to right: Karamoko Dembele, Liam Cooper, Luke Cundle and Aiden O'Neill have all been linked with Pompey this summer.

Pursued in January with a summer move examined. Palace's demands for a player yet to have made a senior appearance has put a stop to a deal advancing.

2. Jadan Raymond

Pursued in January with a summer move examined. Palace's demands for a player yet to have made a senior appearance has put a stop to a deal advancing. | Getty Images

Versatile and powerful Celtic man who impressed at Fleetwood last term. A move could well have been in the offing if Pompey had remained in League One, but doubts about him stepping up to the level weren't shared by Stoke who made the move for Lawal.

3. Bosun Lawal

Versatile and powerful Celtic man who impressed at Fleetwood last term. A move could well have been in the offing if Pompey had remained in League One, but doubts about him stepping up to the level weren't shared by Stoke who made the move for Lawal. | Getty Images

Exeter wide man was mentioned a few of months ago, but never any credence in the talk.

4. Reece Cole

Exeter wide man was mentioned a few of months ago, but never any credence in the talk. | Getty Images

