Even way before the window opened for activity in June, players were being linked with a move to Fratton Park.
Some of the players mentioned had credence with others, well, less so...
With less than a fortnight remaining of business, we’ve assembled every name linked with a move to Pompey - and looked at how valid the talk is.
2. Jadan Raymond
Pursued in January with a summer move examined. Palace's demands for a player yet to have made a senior appearance has put a stop to a deal advancing. | Getty Images
3. Bosun Lawal
Versatile and powerful Celtic man who impressed at Fleetwood last term. A move could well have been in the offing if Pompey had remained in League One, but doubts about him stepping up to the level weren't shared by Stoke who made the move for Lawal. | Getty Images
4. Reece Cole
Exeter wide man was mentioned a few of months ago, but never any credence in the talk. | Getty Images
