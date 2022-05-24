According to our records, to date, Pompey have been linked with 16 players by various sources as Danny Cowley aims to build a side that can mount a serious promotion push next term,
Among those numbers are Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss and Leicester youngster Callum Wright, who were this week revealed as being, supposedly, on the Blues’ radar.
With just 17 days until the transfer window opens officially, Pompey, however, aren’t the only ones keeping the rumour mill turning.
Others are in the same boat, leading us to examine what other rumours doing the rounds in the division.
Here’s what we discovered.