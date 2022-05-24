From left: Panutche Camara, Tyler Walker, Jack Taylor, Morgan Whittaker.

Every player linked with Portsmouth, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and others in League One so far as summer window closes in

There is less than three weeks to go until the summer transfer window officially opens – yet the rumour mill is already in full swing.

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 6:08 pm

According to our records, to date, Pompey have been linked with 16 players by various sources as Danny Cowley aims to build a side that can mount a serious promotion push next term,

Among those numbers are Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss and Leicester youngster Callum Wright, who were this week revealed as being, supposedly, on the Blues’ radar.

With just 17 days until the transfer window opens officially, Pompey, however, aren’t the only ones keeping the rumour mill turning.

Others are in the same boat, leading us to examine what other rumours doing the rounds in the division.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. Accrington Staney

Linked with: None.

2. Barnsley

Linked with: Luke Molenyoux, Kyle Wootton, Jack Butterfill, Owen Bray, Ross Sykes.

3. Bolton

Linked with: James Trafford, Marlon Fossey, Tom Barkhuizen, Cole Stockton, Jack Iredale (signed).

4. Bristol Rovers

Linked with: Tyler Walker, Matt Butcher, Callum Camps, Elliott Anderson.

DerbySheffield WednesdayIpswichLeague OnePortsmouth
