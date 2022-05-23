Callum Wright scored nine goals in 37 appearances for Cheltenham Town this season. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

The News understands Danny Cowley has identified the attacking midfielder as a potential free-transfer signing this summer.

However, the Blues are competing in a congested market place for the 22-year-old, who enjoyed an outstanding season at Cheltenham.

Wright was an inspirational figure for the Robins in Pompey’s dismal 1-0 defeat at Whaddon Road in April.

During a season-long loan from Leicester, he registered nine goals and seven assists in 37 appearances as Cheltenham finished 15th in League On.

It represented his second loan spell with the club, having initially arrived in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Wright has flourished during his time with the Robins and inevitably attracted a long line of admirers, with Pompey well among them.

Tantalisingly, he is out of contract in the summer – and it remains to be seen whether a fresh Leicester offer is forthcoming.

During the first of his two Cheltenham loan spells, Callum Wright won the League Two title in 2020-21. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

The Premier League club recruited him from Blackburn’s Academy in February 2018, yet Wright has never featured in their first-team set-up.

Instead he has turned out 11 times and netted twice in the EFL Trophy for the Foxes, on occasions alongside Fratton Park hit George Hirst.

With his deal expiring last summer, he was handed a fresh 12-month contract ahead of a season-long switch to Cheltenham.

However, that is now scheduled to end and clubs are hovering to see whether Wright is deemed to have a King Power Stadium future.

The 22-year-old can operate in attacking positions across the midfield and has also been known to turn out as a number 10.

The former Everton youth player also helped Cheltenham claim the League Two title in 2020-21.

Certainly Wright fits the profile of player Cowley is keen to recruit at Fratton Park in terms of age, experience and potential.

The Blues success of Leicester team-mate Hirst may also be an advantage, with the striker blossoming under Cowley to net 15 goals in 46 appearances.

Yet Pompey will inevitably face stiff competition for his signature, not only among League One clubs but also some from the Championship.

