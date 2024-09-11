In fact, the sheer volume of players touted for moves to Fratton Park was unprecedented - approaching the half century mark in total.

Now, after the transfer window’s close, we recount every single player who was touted for a move to PO4.

We looked back and give the inside track on which names had credence, which ones didn’t, what unfolded and where those players ended up.

1 . Every player linked with Pompey this summer - and where they ended up From left to right - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Daniel Jebbison, Luke Cundle and Ben Nelson were all linked with Pompey this summer. Pics: Getty | Getty Photo Sales

2 . Hayden Matthews Pompey reportedly had a £900,000 bid turned down for the Sydney FC defender. That figure was a little inflated, but there was interest but wasn't enough time to seal a deal at window's end. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Amario Cozier-Duberry Winger was watched by Pompey - and John Mousinho - at the end of the window but a permanent move for Harvey Blair was preferred and the former Arsenal man joined Blackburn on loan from Brighton. Photo: Masashi Hara Photo Sales

4 . Jadan Raymond Pursued in January with a summer move examined. Palace's demands for a player yet to have made a senior appearance put a stop to a deal advancing and he remains at Selhurst Park. | Getty Images Photo Sales