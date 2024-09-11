In fact, the sheer volume of players touted for moves to Fratton Park was unprecedented - approaching the half century mark in total.
Now, after the transfer window’s close, we recount every single player who was touted for a move to PO4.
We looked back and give the inside track on which names had credence, which ones didn’t, what unfolded and where those players ended up.
1. Every player linked with Pompey this summer - and where they ended up
From left to right - Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Daniel Jebbison, Luke Cundle and Ben Nelson were all linked with Pompey this summer. Pics: Getty | Getty
2. Hayden Matthews
Pompey reportedly had a £900,000 bid turned down for the Sydney FC defender. That figure was a little inflated, but there was interest but wasn't enough time to seal a deal at window's end. | Getty Images
3. Amario Cozier-Duberry
Winger was watched by Pompey - and John Mousinho - at the end of the window but a permanent move for Harvey Blair was preferred and the former Arsenal man joined Blackburn on loan from Brighton. Photo: Masashi Hara
4. Jadan Raymond
Pursued in January with a summer move examined. Palace's demands for a player yet to have made a senior appearance put a stop to a deal advancing and he remains at Selhurst Park. | Getty Images
