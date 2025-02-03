Every player linked with Portsmouth in the January transfer window - including Derby County, Leeds United and Cardiff City men

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 12:34 BST

It’s been another January window in which the names being linked with Pompey have come thick and fast.

Some of those touted targets have proved to credible be while others, well, perhaps not so much.

We’ve assembled the definitive list of of players said to have been on Pompey’s January transfer radar - with some insight into their credibility.

From left to right: Celtic's Daniel Cummings, Hull's Joe Gelhardt, Reading's Harvey Knibbs and Liverpool's Kaide Gordon have all been linked with Pompey in and around the January transfer window.

1. Every player linked with Pompey in the January transfer window

From left to right: Celtic's Daniel Cummings, Hull's Joe Gelhardt, Reading's Harvey Knibbs and Liverpool's Kaide Gordon have all been linked with Pompey in and around the January transfer window. | Getty

Derby man was linked with Pompey in December, talk which was without credence.

2. Joe Ward

Derby man was linked with Pompey in December, talk which was without credence. | Getty Images

Rangers defender was another name without credibility and joined Livingston on loan.

3. Robbie Fraser

Rangers defender was another name without credibility and joined Livingston on loan. | SNS Group

One of the first names linked with Pompey last year, but talk of interest was dismissed by John Mousinho with Leeds man moving to Hull on loan.

4. Joe Gelhardt

One of the first names linked with Pompey last year, but talk of interest was dismissed by John Mousinho with Leeds man moving to Hull on loan. Photo: George Wood

