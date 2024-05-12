The transfer window is almost here and Portsmouth will be fishing in a very different pond this summer. Promotion from League One means Pompey will be looking to strengthen their squad with a number of new additions before the new season in order to make the most of their return to the Championship.

Portsmouth will still be looking for a bargain, though, and the possibility of being able to add Championship quality to their side for free will surely appeal. The club will be keeping a close eye on retained and released lists in the next few weeks, then, in order to gauge who might be available. With that in mind, here’s a look at those who have been released by clubs in the second and third tier so far this month.