The transfer window is almost here and Portsmouth will be fishing in a very different pond this summer. Promotion from League One means Pompey will be looking to strengthen their squad with a number of new additions before the new season in order to make the most of their return to the Championship.
Portsmouth will still be looking for a bargain, though, and the possibility of being able to add Championship quality to their side for free will surely appeal. The club will be keeping a close eye on retained and released lists in the next few weeks, then, in order to gauge who might be available. With that in mind, here’s a look at those who have been released by clubs in the second and third tier so far this month.
1. Bristol City
Released players: Matty James, Andy King, Andreas Weimann, Ben Acey, Zac Bell, McIntosh Boyd, Marlee Francois, Callum Hutton, Duncan Idehen, Dylan Kadji, Harry Leeson, Harvey Wiles-Richards. Contract discussions: Joe Williams, Romani Rowe. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
2. Coventry City
Released players: Liam Kelly, Simon Moore, Dermi Lusala, Bradley Stretton. Contract discussions: Callum O’Hare, Luke Bell
3. Plymouth Argyle
Released players: Callum Burton, Jack Endacott, Oscar Halls. Contract discussions: Mickel Miller, Brendan Galloway, Will Jenkins Davies.
4. Rotherham United
Released players: Cafu, Curtis Durose, Grant Hall, Joel Holvey, Lee Peltier, Nat Ford, Sam Clucas, Sean Morrison, Shane Ferguson, Tolaji Bola, Tyler Blackett. Contract discussions: Jamie Lindsay.