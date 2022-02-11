But what about some of the other things that have gone below the radar?

Here, we discover what he’s said about tomorrow’s opponents Doncaster, the mid-week Hampshire Senior Cup win against AFC Stoneham and on-loan Bognor youngster Dan Gifford, who has been banging in the goals for the Rocks.

Doncaster Rovers

‘I think they'll be a real threat.

‘I think you only have to look at their last two away performances, where they managed to beat Sunderland and MK Dons away from home.

‘I think they had a really good January in terms of the window, brought in some pace and athleticism at the top end of the pitch, they carry real threat on the counter-attack.

‘Gary McSheffrey, since he's gone in, steadied the ship, galvanised the group and they look in a really good place.

Pompey head coach Danny Cowley Picture: Robin Jones

‘We anticipate the toughest of games.'

Youngster’s win at AFC Stoneham

‘I thought it was good. I thought they were better for that experience. It's always great for young players whenever they get that opportunity to play against senior players.

‘They had a good way into the game, scored a good goal off a high press, which was really good to see.

Pompey youngster Dan Gifford is currently on loan at Bognor

‘I think, if we're honest, second half, Stoneham – who I was really impressed with, by the way – came into the game and probably were on the ascendancy.

‘Toby Steward had to make some good saves and then they scored a really well-worked goal with maybe five minutes to go.

‘But credit to the young players, because they could have lost their way at that moment. Our oldest player on the pitch would have been just 18 - but they didn't.

‘They regained their composure, they saw the game out and then found a way of holding their nerve to win the game on penalties.

‘So it was a good experience.

‘We’ve got boys - Harvey Hughes, Dan Gifford, Harry Jewitt-White - that have all been out on loan playing senior football and when I watched those three on Wednesday night you could see that they had benefitted from that experience.

‘And I'm sure the other boys being involved in the nature of that game, with maybe around about 700 people at the match, which is a brilliant attendance, it will have been a great experience for all of the young players.’

Dan Gifford

'Dan has done really well at Bognor.

‘I think Dan is a forward that has an incredible work ethic, presses the ball very aggressively, loves to back press and loves to help his team-mates out against the ball.