And having negotiated 10 free tickets to every Blues fixture during contract talks, it will be toasted by a sizeable contingent of friends and family among the Pompey faithful.

Championship side Coventry visit the south coast on Saturday (3pm) for the sole home friendly of Danny Cowley’s pre-season.

The match also signals the first opportunity for supporters to glimpse the new-look South Stand and a completed North Stand following a busy summer of stadium work.

Then there’s Pack, making his long-awaited homecoming.

The midfielder’s last Pompey outing was as a 19-year-old, coming off the bench for the final seven minutes of a 2-0 Championship defeat to Cardiff in August 2010.

Just three days later, he was loaned to Cheltenham for the season – before released by Steve Cotterill upon his return.

Now the former South Stand season-ticket holder is back.

Marlon Pack is relishing playing at Fratton Park on Saturday for the first time in almost 12 years. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

Pack told The News: ‘I’ll be honest, a lot of people I used to go with to Fratton Park haven’t been as much in previous years.

‘Although I think there have been a few more season tickets sold recently – so I should have asked for a percentage to be put into my contract!

‘I actually asked for match-day tickets as part of the deal, although not season tickets. Listen, you’ve to make the most of the situation when you can.

‘Part of the recruitment was my ties to the club and with this being my hometown. I think I was very generous asking for the amount I did, I didn't ask for as many as I probably needed, so have done them a favour in that sense.

‘I only asked for 10 per game, although I don’t know how many comps the players get in general.

‘I could have easily asked for 20. Still, a lot will end up getting season tickets anyway.

‘A lot of lads I used to go and watch Pompey with will now probably return as season-ticket holders and, because of their age, will also take their boys to watch.

‘When you look at the bigger picture it will be a special moment – and hopefully a special season.’

Pack has enjoyed an impressive pre-season since his Pompey return.

That was capped by an eye-catching 25-yard strike in the 5-2 friendly success at Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

He made two appearances in his first Pompey spell. Now aged 31, he’s relishing racking up plenty more.

Pack added: ‘People I know from the city sent me plenty of messages ahead of me signing, urging me to do so.

‘There were also a lot of messages through social media.