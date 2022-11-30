Ex-Coventry and Leeds midfielder Michael Doyle: Sheffield United tried to tempt me to leave Portsmouth - 12 months after giving me a free transfer
Michael Doyle has revealed how Sheffield United tried to tempt him into quitting Pompey – just 12 months after leaving Bramall Lane.
The inspirational skipper led the Blues to the League Two title in May 2017, yet admits in 2020 book Played Up Pompey Three that the previous summer he was being pursued by his former club.
Doyle arrived at Fratton Park in July 2015 after being shown the door by Blades boss Nigel Clough after four-and-a-half seasons and 231 appearances.
He won The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season in his maiden season as Paul Cook’s men reached the League Two play-off semi-finals.
However, following Chris Wilder’s appointment as Sheffield United boss in May 2016, the new boss then approached Doyle to gauge whether he was interested in a swift return.
‘That 2016-17 campaign would prove to be my second – and last – at Fratton Park, although the previous summer I had the opportunity to possibly return to former club Sheffield United,’ he told Played Up Pompey Three.
‘Chris Wilder had been appointed as Bramall Lane manager in May 2016 and, following our play-off defeat to Plymouth, he contacted me to ask if there was a chance I would consider going back.
‘I spoke to Chris a little, yet, if I’m being honest, I didn’t know whether I had done my time there.
‘I knew it would be great for my family, yet I had already invested plenty into the Blades previously and ended up being allowed to walk away. Now, 12 months later, the new manager wanted me back there.
‘I can recall my path crossing with Chris in December 2015, when we won 2-1 against his Northampton side, and, after the game, he invited me into his office for a drink, when we had a good chat and he let it be known of his support for Sheffield United.
‘Chris was telling me he felt I left Bramall Lane too early and, as I knew the club, was keen to bring me back. I wasn’t sure, however.
‘Still, once they signed John Fleck from Coventry that summer, I knew their interest was over.
‘I think it worked out well for both of us. I stayed at Pompey, got my head down and we won League Two that season, while the Blades reached the Premier League, with Fleck a regular in their side.
‘Genuinely, I’m glad it didn’t materialise. Look at what I achieved at Pompey. I don’t know if Cook was ever aware of that interest, he certainly never said anything to me.’
Doyle did, however, leave Pompey in May 2017, shortly after dramatically capturing the League Two title courtesy of a 6-1 win over Cheltenham.
Following 96 games and three goals, he returned to the midlands to reunite with former club Coventry City, who he led to promotion through the League Two play-offs in his first campaign.
He later joined Notts County, where he amassed 91 appearances before retiring in the summer of 2021 to focus on coaching.
Doyle is now assistant head coach at Forest Green Rovers, who are currently bottom of League One.
He added: ‘I left Pompey in that summer of 2017, with my contract expiring and little sign of a new one, despite the manager trying to keep my hopes up every time I asked about the possibility.
‘Before our April 2017 match with Plymouth, I received a phone call asking if I would be interested in possibly returning to Coventry, following their relegation from League One. It represented perfect timing.
‘Things were getting tough on my family, it was becoming harder for the kids with me leaving home all the time, they were now getting upset.
‘Had I been younger with a long contract, I would have moved them down to the south coast, but Pompey were never going to commit to me for the long term. Aged 35, I completely understood.
‘Coventry later watched me at Notts County and Mansfield Town, and, when the season ended, quickly made contact once more, asking what I was thinking.
‘Firstly, I needed to find where I stood at Pompey and, after the League Two title celebrations, I went to the gaffer and asked “Right, what’s the craic?”. I had previously spoken to him a few times about the issue and was initially told we’d have a chat after promotion.
‘Following Notts County, it was “Let’s get the season out of the way”. Now it was ‘There’s something here for you, we’ll speak in the summer’.
‘We’d just won the league, I’d played 96 games in two seasons, and now I had been told to wait for a fresh deal.
‘I thought “Right, pastures new then” and drove straight from Pompey’s training to Coventry to sort out a contract.’
Michael Doyle made 96 appearances and scored three goals for Pompey from July 2015 until May 2017.
