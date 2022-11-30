Michael Doyle won the League Two title with Pompey in May 2017, yet 12 months earlier Sheffield United tried to tempt him away from Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

The inspirational skipper led the Blues to the League Two title in May 2017, yet admits in 2020 book Played Up Pompey Three that the previous summer he was being pursued by his former club.

Doyle arrived at Fratton Park in July 2015 after being shown the door by Blades boss Nigel Clough after four-and-a-half seasons and 231 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season in his maiden season as Paul Cook’s men reached the League Two play-off semi-finals.

However, following Chris Wilder’s appointment as Sheffield United boss in May 2016, the new boss then approached Doyle to gauge whether he was interested in a swift return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Chris Wilder had been appointed as Bramall Lane manager in May 2016 and, following our play-off defeat to Plymouth, he contacted me to ask if there was a chance I would consider going back.

‘I spoke to Chris a little, yet, if I’m being honest, I didn’t know whether I had done my time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Doyle spent four-and-a-half years at Sheffield United before being released on a free transfer in May 2015. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

‘I knew it would be great for my family, yet I had already invested plenty into the Blades previously and ended up being allowed to walk away. Now, 12 months later, the new manager wanted me back there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I can recall my path crossing with Chris in December 2015, when we won 2-1 against his Northampton side, and, after the game, he invited me into his office for a drink, when we had a good chat and he let it be known of his support for Sheffield United.

‘Chris was telling me he felt I left Bramall Lane too early and, as I knew the club, was keen to bring me back. I wasn’t sure, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Still, once they signed John Fleck from Coventry that summer, I knew their interest was over.

‘I think it worked out well for both of us. I stayed at Pompey, got my head down and we won League Two that season, while the Blades reached the Premier League, with Fleck a regular in their side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Genuinely, I’m glad it didn’t materialise. Look at what I achieved at Pompey. I don’t know if Cook was ever aware of that interest, he certainly never said anything to me.’

Doyle did, however, leave Pompey in May 2017, shortly after dramatically capturing the League Two title courtesy of a 6-1 win over Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following 96 games and three goals, he returned to the midlands to reunite with former club Coventry City, who he led to promotion through the League Two play-offs in his first campaign.

He later joined Notts County, where he amassed 91 appearances before retiring in the summer of 2021 to focus on coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doyle is now assistant head coach at Forest Green Rovers, who are currently bottom of League One.

He added: ‘I left Pompey in that summer of 2017, with my contract expiring and little sign of a new one, despite the manager trying to keep my hopes up every time I asked about the possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Before our April 2017 match with Plymouth, I received a phone call asking if I would be interested in possibly returning to Coventry, following their relegation from League One. It represented perfect timing.

‘Things were getting tough on my family, it was becoming harder for the kids with me leaving home all the time, they were now getting upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Had I been younger with a long contract, I would have moved them down to the south coast, but Pompey were never going to commit to me for the long term. Aged 35, I completely understood.

‘Coventry later watched me at Notts County and Mansfield Town, and, when the season ended, quickly made contact once more, asking what I was thinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Firstly, I needed to find where I stood at Pompey and, after the League Two title celebrations, I went to the gaffer and asked “Right, what’s the craic?”. I had previously spoken to him a few times about the issue and was initially told we’d have a chat after promotion.

‘Following Notts County, it was “Let’s get the season out of the way”. Now it was ‘There’s something here for you, we’ll speak in the summer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’d just won the league, I’d played 96 games in two seasons, and now I had been told to wait for a fresh deal.

‘I thought “Right, pastures new then” and drove straight from Pompey’s training to Coventry to sort out a contract.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Doyle made 96 appearances and scored three goals for Pompey from July 2015 until May 2017.

Played Up Pompey Three is available from Waterstone’s (Portsmouth and Fareham), Pompey’s club shop and Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad