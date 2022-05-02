The popular pundit confirmed to his 1.8million Twitter followers yesterday that he was leaving his position at the television broadcaster..

After 24 years of laughs, gaffes, and banter with his colleagues, the ex-Blues man became a much-liked personality on the screen.

His most infamous moment, of course, came at Fratton Park when he failed to spot Antony Vanden Borre’s red card for Avram Grant’s side in 2010.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 12 years that’s passed, the clip has been viewed millions of times and is still regarded as one of Sky Sports’ funniest moments.

As a result, the news will potentially come as a shock to fans of Soccer Saturday, after he had denied reports he was leaving the show in March.

Kamara posted on Twitter: ‘After 24 years at Sky Sports we have announced my departure. I have loved every minute & the memories will live with me forever.

Former Pompey man Chris Kamara is leaving Sky Sports after 24 years. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘Working with Jeff & the boys has been Unbelievable! And the special days on Goals on Sunday with Ben Shephard who has become a great pal. I’ve had a blast!

‘Big thanks to everyone once again for your best wishes today. I had a tear in my eye when Unbelievable Jeff got choked up on screen.

‘I can’t thank Sky enough for that wonderful tribute. The good news also is I am nearly there in terms of my health.I have had amazing help.’

This has sparked a number of messages of support sent his way, with his original post quote-tweeted over 1300 times.

And fans and famous figures are among those projecting their well-wishes.

Ben Shephard wrote: There is one word for @chris_kammy and all he’s achieved at Sky and that’s #legend My time with him at Sky and @GoalsOnSundays will always have the most brilliant memories, our friendship is something I’ll cherish forever!!! Can’t wait for our next adventure Kammy #ninja’

Max Rushden said: What a great run @chris_kammy. Bringing Warmth, fun, excitement to football. So many people forget we’re meant to enjoy it. Wish you all the luck in whatever’s next’

Jamie Carragher replied: ‘Sky Sports Legend!’

Leeds United’s official twitter posted: ‘Legend! All the best Kammy!’

Laura Woods said: ‘Kammy, Sky won’t be the same without you’

Tony Bellew wrote: ‘Well done Kammy! #Irreplacable’

Piers Morgan tweeted: ‘Legend.’