The highly-popular figure – known as Kev the Kitman – has entered his 23rd season at the Blues, but is cutting back on duties to spend more time with beloved wife, Sarah, who successfully beat bowel cancer last year.

McCormack will now take on the role as the club’s assistant kitman, with Pompey advertising for his successor.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crouch was a huge admirer of McCormack – a former Commonwealth Games super-heavyweight boxer and three-time ABA champion – during his two spells at Fratton Park.

There is a famous story that after joining the Blues from QPR in 2001, McCormack helped the ex-Liverpool forward lift a sofa up a ladder to get it into his Southsea flat.

Crouch has also claimed he gave the Welshman £60 a week to do his laundary during the 2001-02 season.

The former England international has heard the news about McCormack relaxing his duties, with the pair remaining in touch.

Kev McCormack celebrates in the Wembley dressing room after Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy triumph in March 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

Now Coruch wants to see the instantly-recognisable figure recognised for his services.

Crouch wrote on Twitter: ‘Kev the kit man is a legend I hope @Pompey give him the send off he deserves !!’