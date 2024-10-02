Connor Ogilvie returns to Pompey’s side at Stoke. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Connor Ogilvie has been handed an instant recall to Pompey’s side for their visit to Stoke.

The left-back was absent through illness for Saturday’s goalless draw with Sheffield United, with Jacob Farrell deputising for his Blues debut.

However, with Ogilvie having returned to training on Monday, the long-serving defender has reclaimed his starting spot as one of two changes.

Australian Farrell doesn’t make the match-day 20, with Jordan Williams and Ryley Towler remaining the defensive options among the substitutes.

Elsewhere, Harvey Blair makes his full debut, coming into the side in place of Sammy Silvera, who drops to the bench.

The ex-Liverpool man’s previous five outings have all come off the bench - now he has been trusted by Mousinho in Pompey’s starting XI.

Callum Lang, Conor Shaughnessy and Kusini Yengi are still missing through injury, along with Colby Bishop.

Meanwhile, former Pompey player Enda Stevens starts for Stoke.

Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Poole, McIntyre, Ogilvie, Pack, Potts, Blair, Lane, Murphy, O’Mahony.

Subs: Schmid, Williams, Towler, Saydee, Sorensen, Silvera, Dozzell, Kamara, Ritchie.