Di’Shon Bernard continues to be their primary objective in that position, although contingency plans have been drawn up should the free agent opt to move elsewhere.

Regardless, left footers Ryley Towler, Conor Shaughnessy and Connor Ogilvie will battle it out for the role of left-sided centre-half.

Raggett has yet to discover his direct competition, with the Blues continuing to pursue options, including free agent Bernard.

But Hughes is adamant the long-serving former Norwich man can expect a strong challenger to his spot in John Mousinho’s team this term.

Pompey’s sporting director told The News: ‘Sean played 44 games last year and has done really well for us, he affects the game and only came out of the side when Di’Shon played the last couple of matches.

‘He is part of the squad and out here this week training really well, leading the running to a very high standard, which is what we expect of him. We know he’s the type of individual who sets the standards.

Sean Raggett will have a challenger to his first-team spot this season as Pompey target a new right-sided centre-half. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We’re trying to create competition in every position on the pitch. We want people to know they must be at the top of their game to be in the team, that’s really, really important.

‘We are in a really good spot where we see the rest of the group and we've felt – and still feel – that we need another centre-back to increase the competition.

‘Sean can play left side, but his strength is the right side.

‘With what we have at the minute, Haji Mnoga needs to continue his development and to play games, Conor Shaughnessy is quite adept at using both feet and has played in both positions, Ryley Towler is a natural leftie, and Connor Ogilvie can play there if required.

‘I never pick John’s team for him, but would expect Ryley or Conor to be on the left – and the others on the right.

‘I think Sean reacts to challenges put in front of him all the time. This is another, but he has continued to do really well.’

Pompey’s players are expected to each be handed 45 minutes in their opening pre-season friendly against Europa FC on Thursday night.

That means Raggett, Mnoga, Shaughnessy and Towler are likely to be rotated in the centre-half positions against the Gibraltar side.

Hughes added: ‘Sean has his strengths and is a better footballer than people give him credit.

‘He can defend one-v-one, he gets his head on things and understands when to crunch the pitch and when to step up.