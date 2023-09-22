Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking to the Daily Gazette three weeks on from his surprise transfer deadline day move to League Two Colchester, the former Blues midfielder admitted his recent situation had been ‘one of the hardest things’ he’s had to contend with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those training sessions allowed the former West Ham youngster to maintain his fitness and sharpness as a search for a new club continued.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the same time, though, there were periods when Mingi admitted he struggled for motivation and came close to losing the faith.

With the help of those close to him, the former Fratton favourite said he found the hunger and drive to continue – an approach that was finally rewarded when Colchester manager Ben Garner signed Mingi on a two-year deal.

Since then, the midfielder – whose last game for Pompey was on January 1 – has featured three times for the Us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He’s also said he’s grateful for Garner and others for putting their faith in him.

Former Pompey midfielder Jay Mingi joined League Two Colchester earlier this month on a two-year deal

But while he’s back in a professional environment he conceded he ‘took for granted a little bit’, Mingi added he doesn’t regret a thing.

He told the Daily Gazette: ‘It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve been through in my life – not having a club for so long, training by myself, trying to find the motivation to train by myself.

‘It wasn’t easy and that’s why I’m just happy and grateful to be signed here and I’m going to repay the manager for showing faith in me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I went through a tough battle with Portsmouth – I’m not sure what I can and can’t say about that situation.

‘Football is a short career and in this time process, I’ve reflected a lot and it’s made me even hungrier to achieve my goals and my dreams, to make the people that believe in me proud and repay everyone’s faith.

‘It’s a blessing to be a footballer; I took it for granted a little bit, not intentionally, but this summer showed me how much football means to me.

‘There were times mentally where I did crumble and I lost faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But the people around me – my agent, my family, my girlfriend – they all had a part to play so I’d be lying if I said it was all down to me.

‘They motivated me to train and do what I need to do.

‘They reminded me why I’m doing what I’m doing and what I’ve been fighting for all my life, so that was the biggest thing.

‘Also, my trainer was brilliant throughout the whole process, even away from training, calling me, texting me, seeing what I’m doing, seeing what I’m getting up to.

‘I don’t regret anything; I just see it as a learning curve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Maybe, I needed this time in my life to realise what I actually had and how quickly it can be gone.’

Pompey received an unspecified compensation settlement following Mingi’s free transfer move to the JobServe Community Stadium.

His Fratton Park exit was deemed controversial as the reported Huddersfield, West Brom, Charlton and Birmingham target turned down a three-year deal to remain at PO4.

The midfielder made 29 appearances for Pompey during his two-year stay on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an impressive pre-season, coupled with injuries in the centre of midfield, Mingi featured in all but three of the Blues’ opening 28 matches in all competitions last season.

However, his last senior game for the club was the New Year’s Day defeat to Charlton, which proved to be former head coach Danny Cowley’s last match in charge.