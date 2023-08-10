News you can trust since 1877
Former Portsmouth midfielder Jay Mingi looks no closer to finding new club as latest training footage emerges - despite Birmingham, West Brom and Charlton links

Former Pompey midfielder Jay Mingi appears no closer to signing for a new club.
By Mark McMahon
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:06 BST- 2 min read

New footage of the 22-year-old free agent training independently has appeared on Instagram, with the former Charlton and West Ham youngster tagged in a post uploaded by Krays Klinic Sporting Institute.

The ‘high performance sports clinic’ is based in west London and is a different set-up to the one previously utilised by Mingi to maintain his fitness – Primed Athletes, with whom he linked up with in July.

The reel shows the former Fratton favourite taking part in a number of drills and strength and conditioning work alongside former Southampton and Birmingham youngster Yan Valery, who currently plays for French club Angers.

In the clips, Mingi appears to have put the knee and ankle injuries that hindered his Blues development over the second half of last season firmly behind him as he displays the energy and dynamism that earned him plenty of respect at PO4.

He’s clearly fighting fit, but the fact that he remains without a club with the 2023-24 season already under way will no doubt come as a surprise.

The midfielder was reportedly attracting interest from Championship trio Huddersfield, West Brom and Birmingham at the start of the year, while Charlton supposedly had a bid turned down for the player the same month.

Coupled with the fact that a new three-year deal at Fratton Park remained on the table right up until his Pompey departure, it suggested Mingi would not be short of suitors this summer.

Jay Mingi officially left Pompey upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June

That could still be the case, with the free agent able to sign for a club even after the transfer window closes on September 1. However, current evidence suggests nothing is imminent

When last asked about the now former Blue back in July, John Mousinho admitted he hadn’t heard from Mingi about his future intentions.

The midfielder made 29 appearances for Pompey during his two-year stay on the south coast.

Following an impressive pre-season, coupled with injuries in the centre of midfield, Mingi featured in all but three of the Blues’ opening 28 matches in all competitions last season.

However, his last senior game for the club was the New Year’s Day defeat to Charlton, which proved to be former head coach Danny Cowley’s last match in charge.

That was largely due to a knee ligament issue. Yet a representative of the player told The News in April that the midfielder had been fit since mid-February.

