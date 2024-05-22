Ex-Portsmouth and Millwall striker returns home to wrack up 16th different club - and 19th move - at the age of 25
A former Pompey striker has returned home after joining his 16th different club at the age of 25.
Harvey Bradbury has enjoyed a nomadic career since graduating from the Blues’ Academy as a free-scoring forward in the summer of 2017.
There have been stays at Watford, Oxford United and Millwall, while he featured three times in League Two for Morecambe.
However, the majority of his travels have involved non-league football and now the son of Lee Bradbury has linked up with the Hawks - for a second time.
The 25-year-old was previously at Westleigh Park in the 2016-17 campaign on loan from Pompey, making a fleeting impression.
Now, more than seven years later, he has become Shaun North’s second signing since being appointed head coach earlier this month.
He follows Alfy Whittingham, son of Guy, into the Hawks, who will compete in the Southern League Premier Division following this season’s relegation.
Bradbury represented three clubs in the 2023-24 campaign, starting with Dartford, before joining Farnborough in January for 73 days - then it was off to Chatham Town in March.
He scored twice in eight appearances for Chatham, who finished second in Isthmian Premier before losing 3-0 in the play-off final to Enfield Town.
Bradbury started that match alongside former Pompey midfielder James Dunne, but, following that defeat, has now departed the Kent-based club for a move far closer to his Portsmouth home.
Other clubs in the much-travelled striker’s career, which totals 19 moves, include Gosport, St Albans (loan), Hungerford (loan twice), Woking (loan twice), Oxford City, Welling, Dorchester and Dartford (loan and then permanent).
For North, it represents encouraging early transfer business as he strives to mastermind a swift return to National League South after a disastrous season saw them finish second from bottom.
The Westleigh Park club employed three bosses during the campaign - Jamie Collins, Steve King and Cliff de Gordon - yet none were able to halt the slide towards relegation which had long looked inevitable.
