Ex Portsmouth and Wolves goalkeeper under fire after lashing out at team-mate during Irish Premiership draw

The once Blues loanee was crazily sent off during the Irish Premiership side’s 2-2 draw with Coleraine for hitting out at team-mate Bobby Burns.

A red mist had descended on McCarey as Cathair Friel equalised for Coleraine with 10 minutes remaining, prompting the goalkeeper to confront the left-back.

The 29-year-old then appeared to man-handle the defender before gripping his shirt.

McCarey then received his marching orders as his Glentoran colleagues pulled him away from a dumbstruck Burns.

What forced his furious reaction was that Burns had lost possession in the build up to the equaliser, allowing the Bannsiders to drive towards the box.

And although Glentoran boss Mick McDermott has defused the situation, many have condemned McCarey’s actions including former England striker Gary Lineker.

The current Match of the Day host took to Twitter to convey his reaction by simply posting ‘Wtf?’ while quoting the footage of the incident.

Former Pompey goalkeeper Aaron McCarey was sent off for lashing out at his Glentoran team-mate picture: Joe Pepler

McCarey conceded five goals in six appearances for Pompey during the goalkeeper’s loan spell during the 2015/16 League Two season.

The 29-year-old will face the customary three-match ban, while a decision is yet to be made on whether he’ll receive further punishment.

