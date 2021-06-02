Campbell remains out of work after departing Southend last summer following their relegation from League One.

The Blues' 2008 FA Cup-winning skipper claims to have applied for 16 roles since leaving Roots Hall – but made the interview process just once.

That was to take the Sunderland hot seat in December, although Lee Johnson was instead appointed.

Despite being a two-time Premier League winner with Arsenal and earning 73 caps for England, Campbell has struggled to gain a foothold in management since hanging up his boots.

The two clubs he's been in charge of – Macclesfield and Southend – both endured problems off the pitch.

And Campbell's disappointment is compounded by seeing former Three Lions team-mates such as Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney being given chances at Rangers, Chelsea and Derby respectively.

Campbell, 46, told the Daily Mirror: ‘I’m not going to lie. It hurts, don't get me wrong. It hurts when you don't even hear back from people. It just goes into a black hole, your CV.

‘If I had the chances that some of my other friends, team-mates I’ve played with, they’ve had three, four or five clubs, good clubs, Championship clubs who had a bit of money at the time.

‘They’ve been backed, given them a go, it might not have worked out, but they had a go, they had a good 18 months or two years to see what they can do, that’s all I need.

‘I’ve had two clubs with no budget and it’s not been the best start.’

Campbell was recently sounded out to succeed Aidy Boothroyd as England under-21s head coach.

Although he missed out on the job, he was pleased to have been in the reckoning.

Campbell added: ‘It was an honour for those guys, I think it was Nolan Partners, the headhunters, to seek me out and ask if I would like to apply.

‘It was fantastic to be involved in the whole process but I just wasn't what they were looking for.