Portchester's Brett Pitman in action against Brockenhurst. Picture: Mike Cooter (270822)

Both goals, as he points out, represented match winners in a campaign which positions AFC Portchester as early pace setters at the top of Wessex League Premier Division.

In January, the prolific striker was turning out for Bristol Rovers in League Two – now he has 20 goals in 16 appearances in the ninth tier of English football.

Pitman’s passion for the game remains undiminished, transcending any misguided belief that a professional footballer’s talents aren’t worthy of a non-league stage during twilight years.

It’s an admirable attitude which sees him revelling in the challenge presented at the On-Site Group Stadium, helping steer Dave Carter’s side three points clear of nearest rivals Bemerton Heath Harlequins.

Pitman skippered Pompey to Checkatrade Trophy final success in front of 85,021 at Wembley in March 2019, while won three promotions under Eddie Howe at Bournemouth.

Now the 34-year-old is throwing himself into one final push for silverware.

‘I love playing, the Saturdays for me were never the problem at Bristol Rovers and Swindon, it was the travelling during the week, it was killing me,’ the former Ipswich and Bristol City forward told The News.

Brett Pitman scored 42 goals in 99 appearances during three seasons with Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I live in Poole, doing it three times a week and staying in a hotel a couple of nights, it becomes hard work, I’m sure anybody that travels would say the same.

‘It was two hours in a car, then I’d to get out and train with the club, which wasn't great for my body. It was getting repetitive and a bit annoying.

‘It didn’t affect my performances so much, but cannot be good for your body. Obviously I’m getting older, so you pick up a few more injuries as such, and it was definitely taking a toll on me. I was finding it harder.

‘Although I wasn’t overly-successful at Bristol Rovers, I actually enjoyed my time there and met some really good people who I still speak to quite regularly. It was just the travelling I found hard.

Brett Pitman jokes with Pompey team-mate Lee Brown. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSportsImage

‘I wanted something local so I could start focusing on my next step – coaching – with Bournemouth giving me a job.

‘The one thing I was adamant about, though, was retirement wasn’t an option, I never even contemplated it. I wanted to carry on at whatever level I could, I still feel I’ve a lot to give.

‘Initially I dropped into non-league with Eastleigh, but didn’t really enjoy that. We were training full-time, so that didn’t really enable me to coach, while I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t playing to be completely honest, but that’s not down to me.

‘Then Portchester came along, which allows me to be at home, it enables me to coach during the day, then train at night and play on a Saturday. It ticked all the boxes.

Brett Pitman fires in a shot for Pompey at Burton in League One in April 2019. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com/PinPep

‘Admittedly, it’s not what I’m used to, I’ve had a career playing in front of big crowds, but I wasn’t ready to stop, I still have a passion for the game.

‘Now I’m at Portchester and absolutely love it, there hasn’t been one moment where I’ve thought “What am I doing at this level?”, not one. I’ve loved it.

‘The lads are a great bunch, the manager, the assistant, the coaches, everyone has been absolutely unbelievable with me.

‘I still want to win, I still want to score goals, that hasn’t changed, it never will - and I’m loving my football at Portchester.’

Pitman arrived at Fratton Park in July 2017 as a goalscorer of some repute following productive spells at Bournemouth (twice), Bristol City and Ipswich – and lived up to his reputation spectacularly.

In his maiden Pompey campaign in 2017-18, he became the first Blues player to break the 20-goal barrier in 15 years after plundering 25 goals in all competitions for the League One club.

Brett Pitman scoring yet another go on his way to 20 for Portchester to date. Picture: Keith Woodland (151021-323)

Over the next three seasons he totalled 42 goals in 99 appearances, despite the disintegration of his relationship with Kenny Jackett which saw the striker exiled on two lengthy occasions.

Pitman departed in the summer of 2020 upon the expiry of his three-year deal, later joining Swindon and Bristol Rovers.

In February, Rovers loaned him to Eastleigh for the remainder of the season, where he netted once in 17 outings for the National League club, albeit with the bulk of his games coming from the bench.

This summer he was left without a club – and seeking the perfect destination to continue playing, while maintaining coaching ambition.

Pitman added: ‘I didn't have that many offers after leaving Eastleigh because I never really contacted anyone about it, I was kind of just seeing what happened.

‘I know Olly Searle, a big Pompey fan who I’ve played golf with and also appeared alongside in a couple of charity games with his brother Charlie. He plays for Portchester and had a part in me joining.

‘That’s how the manager got in contact with me – and he made a real effort to sell it to me.

‘Dave (Carter) didn’t just do it over the phone, but drove from Portsmouth to Bournemouth to meet me in person, which impressed me, and I thought “Do you know what, why not?”. They showed willing and made me an offer pretty quickly.

‘It felt right, it allowed me to do what I wanted coaching-wise, while I could continue playing football. It has been absolutely the right decision.

‘As a footballer growing older, you naturally lose things about your game, but you don’t lose your ability to finish.

‘I was never quick anyway, so wasn’t going to lose that. I never relied on pace, I relied on being one step ahead of what the defender was thinking, that’s how I had success, I never really ran away from anybody.

‘But you never lose the knack of where to be in the box – you just lose the ability to do things as quickly as you once did.

‘At Portchester this season we've played against some teams that are well-organised with really good players, and, on the flip side, we’ve met some poor teams with the scoreline reflecting how comfortable we’ve been in the game. I guess that’s the same at any level.

‘Of course I’ve found matches easier than what I’m used to, I’m playing at a level a lot lower, but it never stops being a challenge. If you score three you can score four, if you score two you have to score three, there is always a challenge.

‘Admittedly, there’s games which have been really challenging for a whole number of different reasons, such as the pitch, the facilities, almost the randomness of some teams who aren’t organised. All offer different obstacles.

‘There’s also a slightly different mentality, these boys work during the day and then train at night. I’d like to think that if you asked any of them, they will tell you I have bought into that scenario, I just want to be seen as one of the lads.

‘We train on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, depending on whether there’s a midweek game, and I get to as many sessions as I can, although I do coach at Bournemouth some Thursday nights.

‘But, first and foremost, coming to Portchester was about enjoying my football, scoring some goals, enjoying the whole experience, and hopefully having a successful season.

‘The aim is to win something. We expect to be challenging for the league and are currently top, so that’s going well, but there’s plenty of the season left.

‘Whether I’m playing golf with my mates on a Wednesday afternoon or a football match, I want to win. You never lose that as a professional – and I’d say 99 per cent of professionals are the same.

‘They want to win, they don’t want to be beaten on anything – and I want to win trophies with Portchester.’

While Pitman is revelling at Wicor Rec, his fledgling coaching career is presently benefitting from Gary O’Neil’s elevation.

Following Scott Parker’s dismissal just four games into the Premier League season, first-team coach O’Neil was asked to take over the reins as Bournemouth’s caretaker boss.

In the ensuing reshuffle, Academy pair Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick have been promoted to first-team coaching duties, with Pitman asked to step up to the under-21s to assist Academy head of coaching and development Bruce Suraci.

Having netted 102 times in 301 appearances over two spells for Bournemouth, the 34-year-old is now helping mould the club’s future.

Yet he isn’t the only Pitman associated with the Academy at present - son Harlow is a striker with the under-11s.

He said: ‘At the moment I’m studying for my Uefa A licence and helping coach Bournemouth’s under-21s.

‘Before that I had been the Academy’s forward coach since July, working as an individual coach within the older age groups, helping strikers anywhere between the under-16s, under-18s and under-21s.

‘What’s more, whenever they needed someone to cover a group, such as the under-12s coach being on holiday, then I would fill in on occasions.

‘Coaching is a passion, something you love, and I love football. I watch football, if I wasn't playing I would go to matches, any game, whether it’s the Premier League or on a Saturday afternoon down the park, it doesn’t overly bother me.

‘In the long run, I would like to enter management. I understand it’s difficult to get into, you need to get lucky to be handed an opportunity, then, when you do, you’ve got to hit the ground running, having been in football a long time I understand that.

‘That's something for further down the road, at the moment I’m enjoying learning different aspects of coaching – and enjoying playing for Portchester.

‘If they ask for my opinion, I will give it to them, but I’m there first and foremost as a player. The manager and coaches are very switched on, they know what they’re talking about, so don’t need me to be telling them anything.’

There were 260 present to witness Pitman netting twice at Horndean on Tuesday night to take his season’s tally to 20, nonetheless it was a disappointing evening for Portchester.

Carter’s men thought they had snatched a dramatic victory during time added-on, only for Harrison Brook’s goal to be controversially ruled out for offside.

Instead, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw against promotion rivals, signifying the first league points they have dropped this season following 10 straight wins.

Regardless, the Royals retain their dominant position at the table’s summit heading into Saturday’s home encounter with Hamble Club.

Pitman added: ‘Every Friday evening before our match, I stay at my father-in-law’s house in Locks Heath.

‘Driving just over an hour from Poole on the day of the game is probably not the greatest of preparation for me, so I find that helps. I’m fortunate that I have somewhere I can stay, it cuts down the driving.

‘Throughout my career I’ve always tried to do things right in terms of preparation for games. Everyone is different, some people probably don’t think it’s important, but I do, that’s my preference.

‘I’m still a footballer, I will still prepare the correct way – and when it’s time to stop playing, I think I will know.

‘At the moment I feel good, I’m still scoring goals and still offering something to the team. While it’s like that, I would like to keep playing.

‘I’m honest enough to say when I don’t feel it’s the right thing to play on, but the body feels fine at the moment, so long may it continue.

‘I’d like to stay at Portchester next season, everyone has been so good to me. We’ll see what happens, there’s a long way to go this season, but why not?’