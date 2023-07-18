Asmir Begovic yesterday completed his anticipated switch to the Championship club, signing on a 12-month deal following his release from Everton.

The 36-year-old, who started his career at Fratton Park and has also seen service with Stoke, Chelsea, Bournemouth and AC Milan, has been handed the number one shirt by head coach Gareth Ainsworth.

He replaces goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who this summer joined Middlesbrough for a reported £2m.

Meanwhile, Rangers are poised to unveil another fresh addition to the squad – Lewis Wing.

The midfielder was pursued by Pompey boss Danny Cowley late in the January 2022 transfer window, yet instead signed for Wycombe on deadline day.

Over the next 18 months, the former Middlesbrough man scored 11 goals in 63 appearances, including a stunning strike from distance against Pompey on the final day of last season.

It would prove to be his last outing for Wycombe, rejecting a new deal to explore other options – and the 28-year-old now poised to reunite with Ainsworth at Loftus Road.

Former Pompey keeper Asmir Begovic has completed his move to Championship QPR. Picture: Tony Marshall

In the meantime, Begovic, who trained with AFC Wimbledon earlier this month to keep fit, has been officially unveiled.

‘In this day and age with social media it’s difficult to keep these secrets, but out of all the conversations I had with different clubs I really felt this was the right move for myself and my family.

‘To see the positive reaction from the fans was really exciting but now the hard work starts. We have to make sure we hit the ground running on the training ground and in friendlies to have a really good start to the season.

‘I am always prepared to play and be ready. If you can stay ready, then you never have to be ready. That’s a really good saying that I like to live by and something that is very important to me.

‘My mentality has never changed, I always see myself as No.1 and I really want to come here and make a difference.’