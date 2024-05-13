Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The former Fratton Park talent will mark 13 successive seasons with Crystal Palace

A popular ex-Pompey player will remain in the Premier League next season after extending his stay.

Joel Ward has been handed a 13th consecutive campaign at Crystal Palace after agreeing a fresh 12-month deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since joining the Eagles from Pompey in May 2012, he has become their eighth-highest appearance maker of all time with 361 outings.

Former Pompey man Joel Ward has signed up for a 13th successive season at Crystal Palace. Picture: Eddie Keogh

The right-back, who hails from Emsworth, has started 23 Premier League matches this term, while featured as an 88th-minute substitute in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Wolves.

Now Ward, along with Jeffrey Schlupp and Will Hughes, has signed deals until the summer of 2025 for Oliver Glasner’s side.

And it will take the former south-coast derby hero beyond his 35th birthday at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground.

‘We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.’

Ward made his Pompey debut at centre-half in a League Cup clash with Hereford United in August 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had emerged through the Fratton Park youth ranks along with Matt Ritchie, with Marlon Park in the age group below.

The defender would subsequently make four appearances in the 2009-10 campaign, including a maiden Premier League start in a goalless draw at Wigan in April 2010.

Yet following relegation to the Championship, he established himself as a regular, totalling 96 appearances and six goals by the age of 22.

Joe Ward made 96 appearances for Pompey before leaving for Palace in May 2012.

He memorably scored a late headed equaliser against Southampton at Fratton Park in a 1-1 draw in December 2011.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with administrator Trevor Birch required to remove all Pompey’s first-team squad from the wage bill to prevent the club’s liquidation in the summer of 2012, Ward was among the firesale.

He was the third to depart, following the sales of Jason Pearce (Leeds) and Stephen Henderson (Nottingham Forest) as 14 players left the Blues.