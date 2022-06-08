The former Blues favourite feels transfer targets will be attracted to Fratton Park and encouraged by Danny Cowley’s ambition – if a deal for the departing Cardiff midfielder can be struck.

He also thinks the earlier Pompey secure the 31-year-old’s services, the better their chances are of acquiring other quality players.

Cowley is set to embark on his third transfer window at the helm on June 10, with the aim of transforming his side into promotion contenders.

Although the trading period hasn’t officially opened, this hasn’t stopped a swathe of names being linked with a move to PO4.

But a player certainly on the club’s radar is the former Blues academy graduate, who will be available on a free transfer once his Bluebirds contract expires at the end of the month.

As revealed by The News last week, Pack is considering his next career move after holding talks with his former employers, Shrewsbury and Bristol City.

Two unnamed clubs are also reportedly in the running.

Gary O'Neil believes the potential signing of Marlon Pack could open the door to other quality Blues acquisitions this summer. Picture: Daniel hambury

It’s understood Pack’s discussions with Cowley went well.

And if the midfielder does opt for a Fratton homecoming, O’Neil believes it will be a real statement of intent from his former club.

The current Bournemouth coach told The News: ‘It would definitely strengthen Pompey.

‘Obviously, you can only take it one addition at a time, but I think if they can get the Marlon Pack one done it sort of sets you up and puts you in good stead early in the summer.

‘Maybe a few other people who may be looking at joining Pompey would take notice of the fact they managed to sign such a good player, and can see they’re maybe having a serious push towards promotion this season.’

Pack’s potential move to Pompey hasn’t come as a surprise to O’Neil, who believes higher-standard players are being attracted to the third tier.

Last summer, Pompey acquired Joe Morrell from Championship Luton, while seven players arrived on loan from higher divisions across the campaign.

Following this trend, O’Neil believes Cowley’s side won’t be the only club looking to acquire players from the second tier and above in pre-season.

He added: ‘I think League One, especially last year and next season, has some big clubs and big players in it now.

‘There will be teams who are willing to sign players who have been playing above that level to try and get them back into the Championship.

‘Obviously, Sunderland last year managed to get over the line and hopefully Pompey will do so next year.