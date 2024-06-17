Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have already made one new signing during the opening days of the transfer window.

Jordan Williams has arrived through the door on a free transfer from Barnsley, signing a three-year deal at Fratton Park. But what else is happening around the Championship as the Fratton faithful wait to see who’s next on the Pompey recruitment drive?

Brighton enter race for Leeds United winger

Brighton have reportedly entered the race to sign Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Seagulls have made contact with the Elland Road side about the exciting Dutchman’s availability.

Initial talks have supposedly begun to establish what it will take to lure the 22-year-old to the Amex Stadium next season. However, Romano points out that there’s a queue of clubs interested in the forward, who recorded 20 goals and nine assists in last season’s Championship. Among those keeping tabs on developments are Liverpool and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, despite a need to balance their books following last season’s failed promotion bid back to the Premier League, it’s understood the Lilywhites believe their recent deal with Red Bull has put them in a healthier position finances-wise. That ensures any transfer deal for their former Feyenoord man, who is expected to leave Elland Road this summer, is done on their terms.

Championship clubs face midfielder disappointment

Glasgow Rangers look poised to shatter the transfer hopes of four Championship clubs.

Swansea, Cardiff, Plymouth and Stoke are all reportedly keen on Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, who is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the Scottish Premier League.

His stand-out appearances for the Dons, which included one goal and three assists from 29 league appearances last term, makes him a man in demand this summer. And with the 21-year-old on a free transfer at the end of the month, the race is on to get the youngster signed, sealed and delivered.

Swansea are reported to have made a move for the Pittodrie ace back in January, without having any luck. They’re keen to try again during the summer transfer window. Yet they and their English rcounterparts look set to be disappointed, with Rangers reportedly leading the race for Barron’s signature.

According to the Daily Record, the Gers have improved their offer to the midfielder as they look to bring him to Ibrox.

Alex Bass | Getty Images

Keeper in Sunderland talks

Sunderland are reportedly in talks with Coventry keeper Simon Moore over a move to the Stadium of Light.

Transfer specialist Alan Nixon reports the managerless Black Cats want the experienced stopper to provide back-up to No1 Anthony Patterson.

That casts further doubt on Alex Bass’ Sunderland future, with the former Pompey stopper spending last season on loan at League Two AFC Wimbledon.