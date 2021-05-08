Ex-Portsmouth loanee hoping Charlton can spread early Fratton Park panic in League One play-off battle
Jayden Stockley believes 'panic' will spread among the Pompey ranks should Charlton notch an early goal in the race for the final League One play-off spot.
The Blues are in the box seat ahead of the last day of the regular season tomorrow.
A victory for Danny Cowley's side against Accrington will guarantee their place in the play-offs for a third successive campaign.
However, Charlton and Oxford and just a point behind Pompey are looking to capitalise should there be a slip-up at Fratton Park.
The Addicks host champions Hull at The Valley, while Oxford welcome Burton to the Kassam Stadium.
Stockley, who scored twice in 12 games during a loan spell at PO4 in 2015-16, is optimistic results can fall in Charlton's favour.
And after beating fifth-placed Lincoln on Tuesday, the striker's hoping the Addicks can pile the pressure on Pompey by netting in the opening stages of their game.
Stockley told Charlton's website: ‘This last game is going to need everything.
‘I think everyone left it all out there [against Lincoln]. We’re going to give it absolutely everything this weekend.
‘Ben Watson was at Nottingham Forest last season and they were pushing for the (Championship) play-offs but there was a six-goal swing on the last day. He told us about it – that was the importance of beating Lincoln.
‘Things like that can happen, it’s a mad day. We go 1-0 up early against Hull and other peoples’ benches get a whiff of it – it spreads panic.
‘We know if we win then we’ve got a chance. We don’t need to worry about anyone else’s score.’
Stockley has netted nine goals in 21 appearances since arriving at Charlton on loan from Preston in January.