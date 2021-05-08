Jayden Stockley. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Blues are in the box seat ahead of the last day of the regular season tomorrow.

A victory for Danny Cowley's side against Accrington will guarantee their place in the play-offs for a third successive campaign.

However, Charlton and Oxford and just a point behind Pompey are looking to capitalise should there be a slip-up at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Addicks host champions Hull at The Valley, while Oxford welcome Burton to the Kassam Stadium.

Stockley, who scored twice in 12 games during a loan spell at PO4 in 2015-16, is optimistic results can fall in Charlton's favour.

And after beating fifth-placed Lincoln on Tuesday, the striker's hoping the Addicks can pile the pressure on Pompey by netting in the opening stages of their game.

Stockley told Charlton's website: ‘This last game is going to need everything.

‘I think everyone left it all out there [against Lincoln]. We’re going to give it absolutely everything this weekend.

‘Ben Watson was at Nottingham Forest last season and they were pushing for the (Championship) play-offs but there was a six-goal swing on the last day. He told us about it – that was the importance of beating Lincoln.

‘Things like that can happen, it’s a mad day. We go 1-0 up early against Hull and other peoples’ benches get a whiff of it – it spreads panic.

‘We know if we win then we’ve got a chance. We don’t need to worry about anyone else’s score.’