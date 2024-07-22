Ex-Portsmouth man ends hunt for new club after Fratton heartbreak - and reunites with Blues team-mate

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 22nd Jul 2024
A luckless ex-Pompey defender has found himself a new club - at a former home.

Liam Vincent was released this summer after failing to make a single appearance in three years at Fratton Park.

He was overlooked by head coaches Danny Cowley and John Mousinho, even when fit, during an unsuccessful - and injury-hit - stay after arriving from Bromley for an undisclosed fee in June 2021.

However, the attacking left-back has now clinched a deal at National South side Tonbridge Angels as he seeks to get his career back on track.

Liam Vincent never made a Pompey appearance in three years. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesLiam Vincent never made a Pompey appearance in three years. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Liam Vincent never made a Pompey appearance in three years. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It's a return to the club where Vincent spent the second half of last season, totalling 16 appearances after initially joining on a month-long loan.

And, following several friendly appearances for Tonbridge in pre-season, he has now rejoined permanently, reuniting with Toby Steward.

Tonbridge manager Jay Saunders told their official website: ‘We’re over the moon to get Liam back at the club, this time as our player.

‘He is someone that brings versatility to the squad, quality and on top of that he’s a great lad in the dressing room. So, once again, he is another good addition to a really competitive squad that we are trying to build.’

Pompey’s Steward last week joined Tonbridge on a season-long loan, and played alongside Vincent in Tonbridge’s 3-2 defeat to Bromley on Tuesday.

However, the highly-regarded goalkeeper was back at Fratton Park to start for the Blues in Friday’s 3-0 friendly win over the Hawks.

He remained with Mousinho’s squad for Saturday’s trip to Bognor, although did not feature in that 2-0 success at Nyewood Lane.

Without Steward, Tonbridge beat Margate 2-1 at the weekend, with Vincent introduced off the bench at half-time.

