Ex-Portsmouth £3.25m man and former Chelsea, Everton and Stoke man up for grabs after Championship release
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 37-year-old was the Championship club’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, starting 45 of their 46 league matches, having arrived from Everton in July 2023.
By doing so, he restricted the involvement of new Fratton Park signing Jordan Archer, who spent the season serving either as Begovic’s back-up off the bench or failing to make the match-day squad.
Nonetheless, Begovic has now departed Loftus Road following the expiry of his 12-month deal, joining Archer in leaving QPR this summer.
It has been quite a career for the lad who graduated from Pompey’s youth set-up to total 17 appearances during six-and-a-half years at Fratton Park.
In a statement on QPR’s website, chief executive Christian Nourry said: ‘On behalf of the wider football club I want to offer my deep thanks to Asmir for all of his contributions.
‘His outstanding leadership qualities helped the group immeasurably when times were toughest.
‘I have immense respect for Asmir the man and the professional, and wish him nothing but the best for his future endeavours.’
Begovic was controversially sold by Pompey to Stoke in February 2010 for £3.25m, via Spurs and the requirement to give them £1m compensation.
He went on to become a £10m goalkeeper when Premier League Bournemouth recruited him from Chelsea in May 2017, before spells at AC Milan and Everton.
During his time at Stamford Bridge he won the Premier League in 2016-17, while totalled 63 international caps with Bosnia & Herzegovina.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.