Former Pompey keeper Asmir Begovic is seeking a new club after being handed a free transfer by QPR.

The 37-year-old was the Championship club’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, starting 45 of their 46 league matches, having arrived from Everton in July 2023.

By doing so, he restricted the involvement of new Fratton Park signing Jordan Archer, who spent the season serving either as Begovic’s back-up off the bench or failing to make the match-day squad.

Nonetheless, Begovic has now departed Loftus Road following the expiry of his 12-month deal, joining Archer in leaving QPR this summer.

Former Pompey goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has left QPR after the expiry of his contract, despite being their number one. Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images | Getty Images

It has been quite a career for the lad who graduated from Pompey’s youth set-up to total 17 appearances during six-and-a-half years at Fratton Park.

And now the former Chelsea and Stoke man is on the look-out for a new footballing home.

‘His outstanding leadership qualities helped the group immeasurably when times were toughest.

‘I have immense respect for Asmir the man and the professional, and wish him nothing but the best for his future endeavours.’

Begovic was controversially sold by Pompey to Stoke in February 2010 for £3.25m, via Spurs and the requirement to give them £1m compensation.

He went on to become a £10m goalkeeper when Premier League Bournemouth recruited him from Chelsea in May 2017, before spells at AC Milan and Everton.