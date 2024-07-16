Ex-Portsmouth starlet and former Birmingham and Brentford triallist on the move again after heartbreaking Fratton exit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Some of the Fratton faithful were unhappy over Adam Payce’s release in the summer of 2023 following three first-team outings.
The well-regarded attacking midfielder had netted 14 times in 31 outings for Pompey’s under-18s in 2022-23, yet, upon graduating, wasn’t offered terms.
He subsequently trialled at Birmingham, Wycombe, Brentford and Colchester, before joining National South Farnborough in July 2023, going on to make three appearances.
Payce, who also spent time on loan at Sholing and Hartley Wintney last season, was let go by Boro in the summer at the end of his 12-month deal.
Now the 19-year-old has switched to Hungerford, who finished eighth in Southern League Premier South last season, 14 points behind Gosport.
It’s a league which this term also contains the Hawks, following their relegation from National South.
Payce made his Pompey first-team debut aged 17 years and 20 days in a Papa Johns Trophy encounter with Crystal Palace Under-21s in November 2021.
The midfielder went on to total three senior outings, all arriving in the same competition, his last coming against Aston Villa Under-21s in October 2022.
He was also a regular in the Blues’ Hampshire Senior Cup campaign and started their 5-2 quarter-final defeat at Bournemouth in March 2023.
After graduating from the Blues’ Academy, he was released along with Jamie Howell, Gabriel Kamavuako and Elliott Simpson.
Following his move to Farnborough, Payce made three appearances in the opening month of the season, yet would spend the remainder of 2023-24 out on loan.
He featured seven times for Sholing in Southern League Premier South during an initial 56-day loan, before moving to Hartley Wintney in November 2023.
The attacker spent the rest of the campaign with the Isthmian League South Central Division club, establishing himself as a regular starter and scoring once in 23 appearances as they finished 10th.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.