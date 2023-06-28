Jamie Howell was released by the Blues at the end of last season upon graduating, departing along with Adam Payce, Elliott Simpson and Gabriel Kamavuako.

The striker netted nine times in 23 appearances for the under-18s last term, while joined Dorchester Town on loan in March, featuring in their first-team.

He was subsequently handed a trial by Hull – but it is across the Atlantic where he’ll look to maintain his progress.

Howell has won a place at Florida Atlantic University, where he will combine degree studies along with representing their football team.

It represents a prized opportunity for the youngster in an environment the university describes as ‘paradise’, maybe eventually earning a pathway into the MLS.

Certainly the determined Howell is eager to put his Pompey heartbreak behind him as he strives to forge a career in the game, which involves heading to America in order to achieve it.

The attacker featured in one Pompey squad during his time at Fratton Park, serving as an unused substitute against Crystal Palace Under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy in November 2021.

Jamie Howell (right) in action for Pompey in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Andover New Street in December. Picture: Jason Brown

He also scored at Andover New Street in the Hampshire Senior Cup in December, with Sam Hudson’s youngsters running out 5-0 winners.

Of Howell’s Academy group, only Josh Dockerill was handed professional terms, while Toby Steward had previously earned a full-time deal upon his 17th birthday.

Both graduates could attend Pompey’s pre-season tour to Spain next week, where a friendly against Europa FC has also been arranged.

Meanwhile, Howell’s former Academy skipper Payce has since had trials at Birmingham and Brentford following his release, hoping to win a place in their development groups.