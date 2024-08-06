Harry Jewitt-White has switched to Northern Ireland as he bounces back from his Pompey heartbreak.

The talented midfielder was among 10 players released by John Mousinho in the aftermath of their League One title-winning season.

Now he has joined Belfast-based Crusaders on a two-year deal as he seizes the next challenge of his football career.

Crusaders finished fourth in the NIFL Premiership last season, although last month were eliminated from the Europa Conference League following a first-round defeat to Caernarfon Town on penalties.

Harry Jewitt-White has moved to Northern Ireland club Crusaders. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | National World

For Jewitt-White it represents a fresh start after spending more than a decade at Fratton Park, the club he supports.

The Hayling Island-based midfielder featured nine times for Pompey, including two Bristol Street Motors Trophy outings last season, while also spent time on loan with the Hawks.

And the 20-year-old has been welcomed by Crusaders, whose campaign starts at Glentoran on Saturday.

‘Harry comes very highly recommended and fits in with the profile of player we are looking to bring here at Seaview.

‘His work rate, technical ability and game intelligence will be a massive asset to us in the coming years. I’m sure he will become a fans favourite here at Seaview and I look forward to helping him develop and reach the heights we all know he is capable of.’

Jewitt-White progressed through Pompey’s Academy to earn professional terms in April 2022.

Later that month he was handed his first League One start in the Blues’ 1-0 success over Accrington at Fratton Park, marking it with an eye-catching performance.

Mousinho activated the midfielder’s option to keep him for the 2023-24 season, before loaning him to the Hawks for the campaign, where he featured regularly from December after Cliff de Gordon was put in interim charge.

He was subsequently released in May, along with Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty, Josh Martin, Lee Evans, Liam Vincent, Haji Mnoga and Ryan Schofield.