Ex-Portsmouth starlet handed career advice after quitting Bognor in battle to bounce back from controversial Blues exit
Former Pompey midfielder Charlie Bell has been challenged to ‘work hard’ to fulfil his undoubted potential following a Bognor departure.
That’s the verdict of Rocks boss Robbie Blake, who allowed the 19-year-old to leave Nyewood Lane by mutual consent at the end of last week.
Bell has now signed for Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Horsham – and was handed an instant debut against Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday.
The youngster started the 2-0 loss, which puts them fifth in the table, two points ahead of eighth-placed Bognor having played a game more.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Portsmouth loan favourite and former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Bradford man's remarkable debut after dropping into non-league to kickstart career which promised so much
-
2
Portsmouth chief Andy Cullen details how imminent Milton End changes will impact on Fratton faithful - and away attendances
-
3
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna gives verdict on Plymouth defeat as Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley watches on ahead of key Portman Road game
Still, it signals the end of a disappointing Bognor spell for Bell, who linked-up following a May 2021 release from Pompey which earned criticism from some supporters.
And Blake has explained his reasons behind releasing the youngster following 49 games and eight goals.
He told The News: ‘We felt it was important that Charlie went and had a fresh start.
‘I didn’t think it worked for him here and just felt he needed a new challenge – and we’ve granted that for him.
‘Good luck to Charlie, but we felt it was best that he left the club.
‘He might say he probably didn’t have enough playing time, but it is what it is, it’s a footballing decision and we wish Charlie all the best.
‘He’s got great technical ability, but sometimes you need the other side of the game to affect the game – and he wasn’t doing enough of that.
‘He had options in the pipeline and was contracted to us, so it was a case of cancelling that deal so he could move.
‘My advice to him would be to keep his head down, work hard, work hard, work hard. That’s the key to it.
‘If you work hard with a technical ability then you’ve got half a chance – and one of those was missing.
‘That’s just my opinion, he might think differently. It just didn’t fit and we wish him all the best.’
Bell made three Pompey appearances in the 2020-21 season under Kenny Jackett, all arriving in the Papa John’s Trophy.
However, he was among an Academy and third-year scholar clear-out in the summer of 2021, along with Harvey Rew, Alfie Stanley, Harry Kavanagh, Gerard Storey, Eoin Teggart, Harry Anderson and Taylor Seymour.
The majority of Bell’s Bognor appearances were from the bench, with 23 of his 49 appearance coming as starts, while he almost left to join Hungerford last season.
Blake added: ‘It’s not personal because I like Charlie as a person, it just wasn’t a fit that we felt was good going forward.
‘I am pretty sure he’ll say he can go on and do really well somewhere else and I wish him the best, I genuinely do.’
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!
We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.
Purchase your annual digital package and use promo code SUMSP50 at checkout.