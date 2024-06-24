Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Pompey talent has been challenged to reinvigorate his career after joining an eighth club in three years - at the age of 21.

Charlie Bell was once tipped for big things at Fratton Park after making three first-team outings in the 2020-21 campaign under Kenny Jackett.

However, the Blues supporter suffered heartbreak in the summer of 2021, when all Academy second-year and third-year scholars were released, including Alfie Stanley, Harvey Rew and Harry Kavanagh.

Since that surprise decision by Pompey, the highly-regarded attacking midfielder has also been at Bognor, Horsham, Moneyfields (twice), Portchester and Petersfield.

Charlie Bell, pictured for Moneyfields, featured three times for Pompey's first-team. Picture by Dave Bodymore | Dave Bodymore

Now Bell, a former Fratton season-ticket holder, has made the switch to Wessex League Premier Division side Baffins Milton Rovers.

And new boss Danny Thompson has urged the talented youngster to fulfil his potential.

Thompson told The News: ‘A lot of lads when released from a professional club fall out of love for it a bit, they either give it up or get involved in other stuff.

‘Charlie is someone who has that ability, he doesn’t want to waste it, and, from talking to him, he seems to have that bit between his teeth again.

‘On his day, a fit Charlie Bell is without doubt one of the best players in our league, so hopefully we can get him fit and back playing to the highest of his ability. If we can push him on, he can quite easily go and play the next level and above.

‘He’s got a bit of work to do this season and hopefully we can be the club that can point him in the right direction.

‘I’ve told him he has to get himself fit. I can’t just do it on a Tuesday and Thursday in training, he has to get down the gym, to play 30-40 plus games this year. Give it a good go.

‘Charlie’s only 22 and what you don’t want at that age is getting a reputation of going from club to club to club.

‘Forget about the money side of it at this moment in time, knuckle down, do it for yourself, go and get fit. Come in with us, have a really good year and see where it can take you.

‘He’s still young enough to go and earn a decent wage at non-league level. If he has a good season, who knows, he may get picked back up in the pro game. It’s really down to him.

‘Charlie has so much quality going forward, he plays in the 10 in the pockets and makes things happen. He can open up defences and has an eye for goal.

‘We’ve only had two training sessions, but you can see he’s looking sharp and giving it a good go.

‘If he gets himself fit, he’s going to be a massive player for us. And if I can push him on and get him back playing at a higher level, then we’ve done our job at Baffins.’

Bell featured in three Papa John’s Trophy matches, starting two of them, despite being a second-year scholar.

However, he was released in the summer of 2021 and, following unsuccessful trials at Brighton and West Ham to join their under-23s sides, he was snapped up by Bognor.

Bell departed Nyewood Lane in September 2022 by mutual consent after 49 games and eight goals, then spent a brief five-day spell at Horsham.

There were then stays at Moneyfields, Portchester and Moneyfields again, before spending the 2023-24 campaign with Wessex League Premier Division side Petersfield, finishing 13th.

Now the 21-year-old has made the switch to Baffins.

Thompson added: ‘Sometimes it’s not all about money, it’s about your progression at that moment in time.

‘We try to operate and run as professionally as possible, that’s how I sell it to the players, not with pound notes.

