Portsmouth return to League One action this weekend with the return of a star from the side's recent campaign.

Owen Dale spent last season on loan at Pompey (Image: Getty Images)

Portsmouth will face a familiar foe with this weekend's visit from Blackpool, but the Tangerines aren't afraid of the league leaders.

John Mousinho's side have had the long international break to prepare while their opponents were in action against Shrewsbury in a 4-0 triumph on Saturday.

Here's your Tuesday morning League One round-up.

Ex Pompey star's fighting talk ahead of Blackpool visit

Former Portsmouth star Owen Dale has said his Blackpool side will not travel to Fratton Park this weekend with any 'fear or doubt' despite John Mousinho's side's strong start to the season.

The 25-year-old could feature for the Tangerines this weekend on his return to the south coast, having spent last season on loan with Portsmouth while Blackpool struggled in the Championship.

Dale said: “It’s a great club and I’ve only got good things to say about it and the people there are brilliant. I think their fans think they’ve probably been in League One for too long and they’ve had a great start to the season. They’re a very good team but so are we and we’ll be looking to really take the game to them. I think it’ll be a great contest.”

Asked if he was surprised by their stellar to the campaign, he responded: “No. We did that when I was there. We went 10 games unbeaten I think.

“They’ve got a lot of quality but so have we and we won’t go there with any fear or doubt. We’ll go there and try and put our stamp on the game and try and win it.”

Derby County rival Championship sides for League One star

Derby County could poach League One rivals, and upcoming Portsmouth opponents, Blackpool for winger CJ Hamilton in January, according to Football Insider.

The outlet reports that Paul Warne's side will rival two others for the 28-year-old, who has been with the Tangerines since 2020 with Championship clubs Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers also linked.

Blackpool sit just one position below Derby County at eighth in League One but could lose their key man to their promotion-chasing rivals with Hamilton's contract set to run out in the summer.

Hamilton has made 18 appearances for Blackpool in League One this term, scoring once and bagging six assists for the side.

Leeds United star could make League One return

Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate could be on for a return to League One ahead of his contract's expiry next summer.

The 21-year-old impressed last season on loan at Oxford United and Football League World reports that Premier League, Championship and League One clubs had registered interest in the midfielder this summer. However, the Whites rejected bids with the promise of a first-team breakthrough for Bate.

However, the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara, as well as the breakthrough of Archie Gray, have resulted in Bate only playing in the Carabao Cup and Premier League 2 this term.

