Jermain Defoe ended his playing career in March, opting to retire at Sunderland ahead of the season’s end.

The sudden announcement proved controversial among many supporters of the Black Cats, nonetheless they still managed to secure promotion to the Championship through the play-offs.

Now Defoe is being linked with a return to Spurs, the club where he enjoyed two prolific playing spells.

Albeit these days the 39-year-old is fully focused on the coaching side, having been reportedly lined up to work in their Academy.

It is claimed that former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure is also in talks with Spurs to enter their coaching ranks.

According to the Evening Standard, Defoe will start work at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next month, having served as a part-time coach while completing his badges.

The former England man previously spent a spell as player-coach at Rangers under Steven Gerrard, before Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s arrival as boss in November 2021 saw him revert back to purely playing duties.

Former Pompey and Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is set to begin his coaching career at Spurs. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Defoe has now been earmarked to oversee a specific age group within Spurs Academy as he begins life as a full-time coach.

During a glittering playing career, he spent 12 months at Fratton Park after arriving under Harry Redknapp in January 2008 for a £7.5m fee.

He went on to net 17 goals in 36 outings, although was unable to feature in their triumphant 2008 FA Cup run through being cup-tied.

Having become increasingly unsettled at Fratton Park, he rejoined Spurs in January 2009.

Aside from Defoe’s desire to leave, Pompey also needed to cash in, with the club heading towards destructive financial problems which would ultimately see them become the first Premier League club to enter administration.

The striker went on to represent Toronto, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Rangers and back again to Sunderland, with the goals continuing to flow.

In total, he netted 304 times over a 21-year domestic career which also brought with it 57 England appearances and 20 goals.

