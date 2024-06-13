Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Pompey boss has already been reunited with one of his former Fratton Park stars ahead of summer transfer window

Former Pompey target Harry Anderson is set for a reunion with his Lincoln City and ex-Blues head coach Danny Cowley after being announced as Colchester United’s second signing of the summer.

Anderson, 27, began his career at Peterborough United, before moving to Lincoln City, Bristol Rovers and Stevenage where, after making just three appearances in the first half of the season, he was sent out on loan to the Us at the start of 2024. He has since gone on to make ten appearances under Cowley, scoring twice.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Fratton Park during Danny Cowley’s tenure at PO7, with the winger having played under the ex-Blues head coach during loan spells at both Braintree and Lincoln. A contract never materialised, however, with the pair eventually being reunited in January at the Colchester Community Stadium.

Speaking to the BBC, Cowley said of his new signing: “The boy has won promotion out of League Two twice, knows exactly what it takes. He plays in a position where he's trying to do the hardest things in the game which is create goals and score goals, but he just gives you a level of consistency.

"You know exactly what you're going to get from him, you're going to get his absolute very best. If you can sign enough boys with that mentality, that will to win and that attitude and work ethic, then you won't be far short.”

Anderson becomes Cowley’s second signing of the summer after it was announced that the recently released Pompey goalkeeper Matt Macey had been picked up by the ex-Blues boss on a two-year contract. Macey had made 21 appearances for Pompey but none in the season that won them promotion to the Championship.

The 29-year-old became one of ten players who had to say farewell to Fratton Park following the 2023/24 season but Macey has spoken of the ‘exciting’ times that lie ahead with his move to Colchester.

"I’ve spoken to Danny and other people about the club and there's definitely a real positive vibe around the place," Macey told BBC Essex Sport.

“I think typically League Two is a league where more than anywhere, everyone can beat everyone on their day and that's just what makes it exciting every weekend. I'm sure there will be a lot of close competitive games but I'm really excited by the fact that the league seems wide open."

Cowley added: "He had a number of options higher up the pyramid, and we are so pleased that he sees the same potential in this football club as we do. Matt has some incredible attributes and a wealth of experience that will really help our young group”

