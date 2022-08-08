Jonathan Afolabi has completed a move to Irish side Bohemians following summer spells with the Blues and Forest Green.

The 22-year-old netted for Pompey in their 2-0 success over Qatar SC at the Pinatar Arena Football Center last month.

The striker spent the week being assessed by Danny Cowley at the training camp in San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia, Spain.

Despite being available on a free transfer from Celtic, however, Pompey decided against pursuing interest in Afolabi.

Instead Cowley ended up snapping up Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop and Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett as his striking options during what became a busy recruitment period.

As for Afolabi, he has now joined the Dublin-based Bohemians, who operate in the League of Ireland’s Premier Division.

Bohemians manager Keith Long told the club website: ‘I would like to welcome Jonathan to the club. We felt it was important to bring another attacking option to add to what we have already in Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ethon Varian.

Former Pompey triallist Jonathan Afolabi has joined Irish side Bohemians. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

‘At 22, Jonathan has good experience in Scotland from his loan periods from Celtic in addition to representing Ireland all the way up to U21 level.

‘At 6ft 2in, he is a big powerful striker who can hopefully make a big impact at the club.’

Afolabi, who is a Republic of Ireland under-21 international, had spent three years at Southampton before signed by Celtic in the summer of 2019.

However, he never made a first-team appearance for the Scottish giants, instead being loaned to Dunfermline, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians.

He trialled with Pompey at a time when Dan Gifford was the sole striker on the club’s books and the position desperately required reinforcements.

In the third friendly of the summer, Afolabi opened the scoring against Qatar SC after coming off the bench on the hour mark as the Blues finally broke the deadlock.

Fellow substitute Alfie Bridgman then doubled their lead as Cowley’s men ran out 2-0 winners in the sweltering Spanish sunshine.

At the end of the week, though, Pompey informed Afolabi they would not be following up their interest, with the striker catching a flight back to Manchester.

Cowley wanted to keep the striker’s identity under wraps during his Pompey stay and declined to name him publicly, although it eventually leaked through social media.

