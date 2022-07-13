The 22-year-old striker last week sought to impress after joining up with the Blues’ training camp in Murcia, Spain.

Flying in separately from Manchester, he spent five days training with the squad, while was handed 30 minutes against Qatar SC.

He marked that appearance with Pompey’s opening goal in the 2-0 success, with Alfie Bridgman grabbing the other.

Although Danny Cowley was not willing to reveal the identity of the centre-forward, supporters soon unmasked him as Celtic’s Afolabi.

The Irishman previously spent three years at Southampton as a youngster, featuring in the same team as Will Smallbone, before departing in the summer of 2019.

He joined Celtic in August 2019 on a three-year deal, which expires this summer, although the Glasgow giants possess a 12-month option.

However, Afolabi has still to make a first-team appearance, instead being sent on loan to Dunfermline, Dundee, Ayr United and Airdrieonians.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley will not be following up interest in Jonathan Afolabi. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

The forward’s most recent spell was with Scottish League One side Airdieonians, where he netted three times in 15 outings during the second half of last season.

He helped them reach the League One play-offs, where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Queen’s Park.

Although just four of those 15 appearances were starts, with Afolabi used primarily from the bench.

Pompey’s lengthy striker search had prompted Cowley to run the rule over the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international in Spain last week.

Afolabi represented the only triallist in attendance, with the Blues’ head coach having previously utilised six of them over friendlies against the Hawks and Gosport.

However, he has now returned to Celtic, with Cowley looking elsewhere to supplement his side’s firepower.

During the 120-minute fixture, the visitors also borrowed four players from the Robins late on, with the quartet finishing the game in Pompey colours.

Pompey’s next friendly – and their fifth of the pre-season – is at Gillingham on Saturday (1pm).

